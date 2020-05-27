Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

May 27, 2020 We Recommend

Pass the Kimbap: Salt|Soy’s Virtual Cocktail Dinner 

The virtual event, featuring cocktails by Alchemy, is Thursday, May 28th.

by Julia Baker

This Thursday, enjoy the flavors of Asian cuisine from the comfort of your own home during a virtual cocktail dinner presented by Salt|Soy and special partners Alchemy, Tattersall Distillery, West TN Crown, and Joe's Wine & Liquor.

Salt|Soy is a sushi pop-up that was founded in 2016 by Alchemy owner Nick Scott, out of his love and passion for crafting Asian cuisine, which he discovered during years of experience as a sushi chef for Do Sushi and Bluefin.

Nick Scott's Salt|Soy brings you virtual sushi.
  • Nick Scott
  • Nick Scott’s Salt|Soy brings you virtual sushi.

"It's been something that I've always loved to do, and if I had a specialty, that would be it," he says.

In the past, Scott has hosted regular sushi pop-ups and collaborative cocktail dinner events at Alchemy and at Puck Food Hall, but when COVID-19 put a wrench in his plans for future events, he quickly got to work planning virtual experiences to showcase his and others' culinary talents.

As hosts walk viewers through what went into the Korean- and Japanese-inspired menu, attendees can expect to savor the flavor of saké-infused cocktails crafted by Alchemy with menu items such as sunomono (Japanese cucumber salad) and kimbap (Korean sushi) with a unique twist.

Nick Scott
  • Nick Scott

"We're going to be incorporating bulgogi into the kimbap," he says.

Scott says he is thrilled to be able to continue bringing people together, albeit virtually, to enjoy dinner and drinks while supporting small or local businesses.

"We're experiencing a culture shift, and no one knows what that's going to end up looking like," says Scott. "So we wanted to bring people together without bringing people together and provide an experience like you would sitting at a long table with everybody. And this gives people a chance to learn something new about unique ingredients or local products."

Salt|Soy Virtual Cocktail Dinner Featuring Cocktails By Alchemy, Thursday, May 28th, pick up at Alchemy at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:45 p.m., $70.

