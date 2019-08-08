Streetdog Foundation (SDF), a local nonprofit pup rescue organization dedicated to keeping at-risk and endangered dogs off the streets, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. And to ring in a new decade of saving canines, SDF hosts Peace, Love, & Streetdog at Loflin Yard this Saturday.

"At any given time, we have between 60 and 75 dogs available for adoption," says Laura Lines, media coordinator for the foundation. Around 10 of these puppers will come to represent the many dogs looking for homes.

"Volunteers will be available to talk about and answer questions about the dogs," Lines says. "We will have a multimedia slideshow to show the rest of the dogs available for adoption and all the other dogs who have been adopted through Streetdog."

click to enlarge Streetdog Foundation

It’s a dog’s life, and it can be ruff.

With a donation of $15, guests will receive a tie-dye pint glass, which can be filled with any specialty drink. Guests will also be able to participate in activities including a best dog collar contest, silent auction, and raffle. Prizes include a tour and tasting at Old Dominick Distillery, pet grooming products basket, Hollywood Feed gift basket, and artwork. A large anniversary cake for everyone to share serves as icing on the cake.

Since the foundation's opening in 2009, more than 1,200 dogs have been rescued, and to keep the mission going, they're always looking for volunteers, adopters, and foster parents.

For more information, visit their website at streetdogfoundation.com or find them on Facebook.