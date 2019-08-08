Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 08, 2019 We Recommend

Peace, Love, & Streetdog 

Streetdog Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary.

by Julia Baker

Streetdog Foundation (SDF), a local nonprofit pup rescue organization dedicated to keeping at-risk and endangered dogs off the streets, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. And to ring in a new decade of saving canines, SDF hosts Peace, Love, & Streetdog at Loflin Yard this Saturday.

"At any given time, we have between 60 and 75 dogs available for adoption," says Laura Lines, media coordinator for the foundation. Around 10 of these puppers will come to represent the many dogs looking for homes.

"Volunteers will be available to talk about and answer questions about the dogs," Lines says. "We will have a multimedia slideshow to show the rest of the dogs available for adoption and all the other dogs who have been adopted through Streetdog."

click to enlarge It’s a dog’s life, and it can be ruff. - STREETDOG FOUNDATION
  • Streetdog Foundation
  • It’s a dog’s life, and it can be ruff.

With a donation of $15, guests will receive a tie-dye pint glass, which can be filled with any specialty drink. Guests will also be able to participate in activities including a best dog collar contest, silent auction, and raffle. Prizes include a tour and tasting at Old Dominick Distillery, pet grooming products basket, Hollywood Feed gift basket, and artwork. A large anniversary cake for everyone to share serves as icing on the cake.

Since the foundation's opening in 2009, more than 1,200 dogs have been rescued, and to keep the mission going, they're always looking for volunteers, adopters, and foster parents.

For more information, visit their website at streetdogfoundation.com or find them on Facebook.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Peace, Love, & Streetdog @ Loflin Yard

    • Sat., Aug. 10, 2-5 p.m.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Out in the West Texas Town of El Paso

Bruce VanWyngarden 08/08/2019

News Feature

CannaBeat: Cannabis Beer & Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

Toby Sells 08/08/2019

Book Features

Richard Zoglin's Elvis in Vegas

Jesse Davis 08/08/2019

Art Feature

Cole O'Keeffe's "God is Real and Other Perceptions" at Jay Etkin

Michael Donahue 08/08/2019

Food & Wine

Asha Hopson's Sundaze Gourmet Desserts

Michael Donahue 08/08/2019

We Recommend

Peace, Love, & Streetdog

Julia Baker 08/08/2019

We Recommend

Eve of Great Battle: Full-contact Steel Fighting at Hi Tone

Julia Baker 08/08/2019

The Rant

Enough, Already: Lack of Sensible Gun Laws is Killing Us

Zach Bair 08/08/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Hack Memphis & 901 Memes

08/08/2019

The Fly-By

After the Attacks

Maya Smith 08/08/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation