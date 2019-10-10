Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 10, 2019

Pink Palace Crafts Fair Returns this Weekend 

More than 200 craftspeople will be on site offering wares and demonstrations.

by Julia Baker

More than 200 craftspeople offering pottery, glasswork, jewelry, and more will flock to Audubon Park this weekend to take part in the 47th annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair.

"Pink Palace Crafts Fair has been a time-honored tradition for nearly 50 years," says Linda Foster, co-chairman of the event. "It's been going on for quite a while, and we've even got some people working with us at the crafts fair who were involved with the first one."

This year, the fair continues its tradition of honoring "the very best" in crafts and art by showcasing one-of-a-kind arts and crafts, as well as live musical acts, food, and beverages.

Juried and demonstrating craftsmen will be available to show the public how their items were made.

"This is a big hit with the kids," says Foster. "They get to see the crafts made in action, and they realize that things don't just come from the store."

A number of performing and musical acts will take the stage over the course of three days, including Ukulele Flash Mob, Mystic River Dance, and Memphissippi Sounds.

A culinary tent will provide a range of grub from fudge to soup, and food trucks will serve their fare, as well.

The event is hosted by Friends of the Pink Palace, a group of volunteers dedicated to fund-raising for the museum.

"We serve over 30,000 county school children every year," says Foster. "We're excited that we can continue to provide educational experiences for these children."

Pink Palace Crafts Fair, Audubon Park, Friday, October 11th through Sunday, October 13th, $5-10 for one day, $17 for two-day pass.

