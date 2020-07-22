Pink Palace Museum’s Theater and Planetarium Open this Weekend 

Just in time to dodge the beastly July heat, opening weekend for Memphis Pink Palace Museum's CTI Giant Screen Theater offers dinosaurs, sharks, and canines.

"We're going to have an exciting lineup of movies and shows, including daily showings of Dinosaurs of Antarctica and weekend showings of the original 1975 version of Jaws on the giant screen," says Museum marketing manager Bill Walsh. "In the planetarium, we'll feature daily showings of the popular Black Holes show."

click to enlarge Courtesy of Memphis Pink Palace Museum

Dinosaurs of Antarctica

Guests are highly encouraged to arrive early to purchase tickets to movies and planetarium shows as there are entry protocols including temperature checks, entry questions, and the like that require additional time, along with seating restrictions. As a further safety precaution, guests will be required to wear masks at all times. Concession items will not be available at the theater entrance. However, candy and drinks can be purchased at the Museum Store.

"We are limiting seating capacities to 15 percent to ensure safe social distancing and are requiring guests to wear masks at all times and places," Walsh says.

Fifteen percent equates to 50 viewers in the theater and 20 stargazers in the planetarium. Yes, this is opening weekend for the planetarium as well. Both venues will be open Tuesday through Sunday with several showtimes daily. The planetarium will bring back the popular Black Holes along with new shows, Our Sky Tonight and laser animated Legends of the Night Sky.

Museum members receive one dollar off ticket price. Individual and family museum memberships are available and can be used in over 360 other ASTC-affiliated museums around the world.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, visit website for Theater and Planetarium show schedule, memphismuseums.org. Weekend shows start on July 23rd and continue through August 30th; $6-$16 per show, $14-$30 includes Museum exhibits.