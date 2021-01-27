Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 27, 2021 We Recommend

Pink Palace’s “Dinosaurs in Motion” Exhibit Opens Jan. 30 

The interactive, STEAM-minded exhibition is viewable through May 2nd.

by Julie Ray

The Pink Palace Family of Museums shuttered its doors on December 23rd. One month later, the Pink Palace Museum of Science and History is opening back up in a big way — with dinosaurs. Rawwwr.

The museum's new "Dinosaurs in Motion" exhibit, opening January 30th, will get the temporarily extinct dinosaur season reanimated. This new exhibit is an interactive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) experience built for visitors of all ages. As a STEAM-minded exhibit should, it will engage and educate visitors with 14 fully interactive, recycled metal dinosaur sculptures. The sculptures feature exposed mechanics inspired by actual fossils. An amazing blend of art, science, and innovation, the exhibit weaves in sketching, sculpting, kinetics, biomechanics, observing, and experimenting. Every piece is interactive for visitors to touch and learn.

click to enlarge Full STEAM ahead! - COURTESY PINK PALACE MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND HISTORY
  • Courtesy Pink Palace Museum of Science and History
  • Full STEAM ahead!

"The exhibit goes beyond merely the history of dinosaurs," says Bill Walsh, museum marketing manager. "It shows the biomechanics of these amazing creatures in an intriguing and artistic way that allows the visitor to have a hands-on, interactive STEAM experience."

The moving, human element to the exhibit lies in the story of the artist, John Payne. Through video and interactive touch, visitors will walk away with Payne's inspiring message: "If you can dream it, you can do it." The exhibition is one that inspires guests to learn, discover, and create.

Get to the museum before the exhibit's ex-STEAM-tion on May 2nd or you'll be really saur.

"Dinosaurs in Motion," Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central, opens Saturday, Jan. 30, and continues through May 2, $15.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    "Dinosaurs in Motion" @ Memphis Pink Palace Museum

    • Jan. 30-May 2 $15

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

A French Village
Psycho Street: Sarah Langan’s Good Neighbors
Salt/Soy to Open in February
R.U.D.Y: Gritty, Philosophical Rap from the Quarantine Age
20 < 30 The Class of 2021
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

A French Village

Bruce VanWyngarden 01/27/2021

Book Features

Psycho Street: Sarah Langan’s Good Neighbors

Jesse Davis 01/27/2021

The Rant

Fenced In

Michael J. LaRosa 01/27/2021

Food & Wine

Salt/Soy to Open in February

Michael Donahue 01/27/2021

We Recommend

Just As I Am: Novel Hosts Virtual Event with Cicely Tyson

Julie Ray 01/27/2021

We Recommend

Pink Palace’s “Dinosaurs in Motion” Exhibit Opens Jan. 30

Julie Ray 01/27/2021

Music Features

R.U.D.Y: Gritty, Philosophical Rap from the Quarantine Age

Alex Greene 01/27/2021

News Feature

How Has the Pandemic Affected Divorce?

Kathy Williams 01/27/2021

Cover Feature

20 < 30 The Class of 2021

Chris McCoy 01/27/2021

Film Features

Sundance in Memphis: Kentucker Audley Returns with Strawberry Mansion

Chris McCoy 01/27/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation