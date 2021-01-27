Pink Palace’s “Dinosaurs in Motion” Exhibit Opens Jan. 30 

The Pink Palace Family of Museums shuttered its doors on December 23rd. One month later, the Pink Palace Museum of Science and History is opening back up in a big way — with dinosaurs. Rawwwr.

The museum's new "Dinosaurs in Motion" exhibit, opening January 30th, will get the temporarily extinct dinosaur season reanimated. This new exhibit is an interactive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) experience built for visitors of all ages. As a STEAM-minded exhibit should, it will engage and educate visitors with 14 fully interactive, recycled metal dinosaur sculptures. The sculptures feature exposed mechanics inspired by actual fossils. An amazing blend of art, science, and innovation, the exhibit weaves in sketching, sculpting, kinetics, biomechanics, observing, and experimenting. Every piece is interactive for visitors to touch and learn.

click to enlarge Courtesy Pink Palace Museum of Science and History

Full STEAM ahead!

"The exhibit goes beyond merely the history of dinosaurs," says Bill Walsh, museum marketing manager. "It shows the biomechanics of these amazing creatures in an intriguing and artistic way that allows the visitor to have a hands-on, interactive STEAM experience."

The moving, human element to the exhibit lies in the story of the artist, John Payne. Through video and interactive touch, visitors will walk away with Payne's inspiring message: "If you can dream it, you can do it." The exhibition is one that inspires guests to learn, discover, and create.

Get to the museum before the exhibit's ex-STEAM-tion on May 2nd or you'll be really saur.

"Dinosaurs in Motion," Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central, opens Saturday, Jan. 30, and continues through May 2, $15.