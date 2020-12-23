Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 23, 2020 We Recommend

Playhouse on the Square Hosts Online NYE Countdown Cabaret 

Tune in to the December 31st streaming event for free.

by Julie Ray

We've been missing our friends this year, and our usual haunts. You don't have to miss your local theater family though. Ring in the new year with your friends at Playhouse on the Square for a countdown to 2021.

"We can all agree it's been quite a year," says Marcus Cox, director of community relations, in a recent press release. "Come ring in the new year with your friends at Playhouse on the Square as we count down to 2021."

Not only is Playhouse counting down to the new year, join the local theater on their Facebook or YouTube channel to count down the top-selling shows in their 51-year history with vignette-style performances for each show.

click to enlarge The Countdown Cabaret - FACEBOOK/PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE
  • Facebook/Playhouse on the Square
  • The Countdown Cabaret

This one-of-a-kind digital event will prepare you for other surprises coming soon from Playhouse. 2021 will also usher in the first Playhouse online gift shop. Items will be updated throughout the year and will feature limited-edition merchandise for live productions. You'll find colorful masks with the Playhouse logo, along with T-shirts, sweatshirts, fanny packs, and more.

More spotlight series will follow in January, including a season reveal and game night. Keep an eye out for upcoming events, including more POTS in the Vault archive performances on social media channels.

Play it safe online with Playhouse in the new year.

Winter Spotlight Series: The Countdown Cabaret, online from Playhouse on the Square, playhouseonethesquare.org, Thursday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m., free.

