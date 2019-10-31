Pop-Up Shop and Memphis Sandwich Clique Meet Up this Sunday 

Looking for unique, locally made holiday gifts for friends and family? Or perhaps just a delicious sandwich? The Planet's Finest Gift Shop, a CBD dispensary and art dealer fusion store, provides a one-stop shop this Sunday with their Holidays Pop-Up Shop and Memphis Sandwich Clique Meet Up.

A number of vendors will set up shop in the neighboring parking lots, offering wares including original canvas artworks, candles, quirky crocheted hats, and crafts made by artist C. Young (the artist behind the University of Memphis Tiger sculptures seen around town) and 14 others.

click to enlarge Jason Payton

Pop-up shop features local art.

Guests will also be able to explore the shop's museum-esque wall of visual art for sale and brand-new apparel room while checking out CBD products that are produced in-house.

Outside, the popular Facebook group Memphis Sandwich Clique, of which Jason Payton (co-founder of The Planet's Finest) is a moderator, will be hosting a meet-up for their first battle of the buns. Bain Barbecue (barbecue sandwiches) and Walking the Dog (made-from-scratch hotdogs and sausages) will ask for customers' votes to help Clique members settle a hot debate.

"Half of the moderators think hot dogs are sandwiches, and the other half think they aren't," says Payton. "So we're going to let our guests decide by voting on the best sandwich."

While shopping and deciding whether or not a hotdog is indeed a sandwich, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a smorgasbord of electronic music from local artists like Brian Hamilton, Tree Riehl, and GuTTA KicK.

"The big thing that I want to push is bringing people together to do their holiday shopping with local artists and makers while supporting local art, whether that's visual, musical, or culinary," says Payton.

Holidays Pop-Up Shop/Memphis Sandwich Clique Meet Up, The Planet’s Finest Gift Shop, Sunday, November 3rd, 1-5 p.m., free. First 50 guests will receive free CBD flower pre-rolled joints.