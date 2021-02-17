Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 17, 2021 We Recommend

POTS’ Virtual Production of “I Am My Own Wife” Opens Feb. 19th 

The play is based on the true story of a real-life German trans woman, Charlotte von Mahlsdorf.

by Julie Ray

Playhouse on the Square continues its 52nd season with on-stage performances streamed right to your living room.

"Offering productions in this new format gives us the exciting opportunity to meet the demands of our patrons, but also keeps our team and community safe. In addition, we have the chance to share who we are and what we do to a much larger national audience, and that is pretty exciting," says director of community relations, Marcus Cox.

Michael Gavois as - Charlotte von Mahlsdorf - BILL SIMMERS
  • Bill Simmers
  • Michael Gavois asCharlotte von Mahlsdorf

Art does, after all, have its place during a national crisis. During Nazi Germany's national crisis, traditional art was the only acceptable art. "Degenerate" art was not allowed. Or as Nazi Germany called it, modern art — gasp and pearl clutch. They would not have allowed the play I Am My Own Wife, penned by playwright Doug Wright and based on the true story of a real-life German trans woman, Charlotte von Mahlsdorf. She managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime. She was a tough cookie.

Michael Gravois will play the role of Mahlsdorf — again. He first performed the one-person play at Circuit Playhouse in August 2006. The production earned Gravois and director Stephen Hancock Ostrander nominations. The production was also nominated in the 2007 Ostranders for best play. Associate director and resident company member Dave Landis will direct this current production.

I Am My Own Wife, online from Playhouse on the Square, playhouseonthesquare.org, opens Friday, Feb. 19, 7-10 p.m., and continues through Feb. 28, $25.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Signup Genius
Grits Any Way You Want Them at Sugar Grits
Ben Cory Jones’ Trip from Memphis to Hit-Making Hollywood Writer
Raymond Hill: Remembering Clarksdale’s Unsung Reed Man
Judas and the Black Messiah Writes History with Lightning
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

The Signup Genius

Bruce VanWyngarden 02/17/2021

Food & Wine

Raised by Sound: Crosstown Brewing’s Latest is Worth a Listen

Richard Murff 02/17/2021

Food & Wine

Grits Any Way You Want Them at Sugar Grits

Michael Donahue 02/17/2021

Cover Feature

Ben Cory Jones’ Trip from Memphis to Hit-Making Hollywood Writer

Christen Hill 02/17/2021

We Recommend

POTS’ Virtual Production of “I Am My Own Wife” Opens Feb. 19th

Julie Ray 02/17/2021

We Recommend

Cazateatro Hosts Afro-Latino Week Online

Julie Ray 02/17/2021

Music Features

Raymond Hill: Remembering Clarksdale’s Unsung Reed Man

Alex Greene 02/17/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Stumbling, E. Parkway McDonald’s, and Ice Attack

02/17/2021

Viewpoint

Kooks vs. Conservatives: The GOP Fights for Its Future

Juan Williams 02/17/2021

Film Features

Judas and the Black Messiah Writes History with Lightning

Chris McCoy 02/17/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation