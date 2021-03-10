Irish poet Oscar Wilde opined in his 1899 essay, "The Decay of Lying," that "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life." The shortened version of Wilde's quote — life imitates art — has become something of a go-to aphorism in the ensuing decades. But it seems to me life is no longer imitating art so much as it is imitating a reprise of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, and we've all fallen down the rabbit hole.

How else to explain the bizarre phenomenon of Fox News spending countless hours of airtime last week on the decision by the publishers of the Dr. Seuss children's books to not reprint six titles because they contained ethnically insensitive or xenophobic content? You can easily look up the images in question online. They're mainly racial-stereotype caricatures that were commonly used in the 1930s and 1940s, and it's pretty understandable why the books wouldn't be reprinted in 2021.

But that reasoning doesn't adequately stoke the Fox News outrage machine. Nope. The real reason Seuss books are going away is because of liberal "cancel culture," the current rallying cry of the snowflake right. To their credit, it's a useful phrase, really, one that can be applied to almost anything that is stopped or rejected.

The Commercial Appeal, for instance, has just replaced its long-running conservative cartoon, Mallard Fillmore (which "balanced" Doonesbury), with another conservative political cartoon, Prickly City, which features the adventures of a conservative young Black woman who once fell in love with Tucker Carlson. I am not making this up. Unless Wikipedia made it up.

At any rate, letter writers to the CA are predictably complaining that lame duck (literally) Mallard Fillmore is the victim of cancel culture. The truth is less outrageous: The editors at the CA, a privately owned company, decided to pull one conservative cartoon and replace it with another one. It's kind of like when Beverly Hill SVU (or whatever) gets the axe from CBS.

Or like when thousands of Fox viewers demanded the resignation of Shepard Smith when he came out as gay. Or was that different?

But wait, there's more. It turns out that the ancient plastic toy, Mr. Potato Head, is also a victim of cancel culture. And also the subject of many hours of pearl-clutching commentary in conservative media circles. How dare they remove the fedora and mustache of Mr. Potato Head?! What's next, G.I. Josephine?

It's kind of like when conservatives went nuts and boycotted the Dixie Chicks after they criticized George W. Bush. Or was that different?

Cancel culture has also become the rallying cry of conservative Republicans on Capitol Hill. Last week, in referencing public attitudes toward COVID, President Biden said, "The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking, that in the meantime everything's fine, take off your mask. Forget it. It still matters." The nerve!

Thankfully, our own Senator Marsha Blackburn was quickly on the case, defending the downtrodden Neanderthal people on Fox News: "Neanderthals are hunter-gatherers. They're protectors of their family," she said. "They are resilient. They're resourceful. They tend to their own. Joe Biden needs to rethink what he is saying."

No one had the heart to tell Marsha that Neanderthals have been extinct for a few thousand years. I mean, except for a few descendents in Congress, the ones who tried to cancel the last election. Or was that cancellation different?

Senator Ted Cruz asked Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland how he felt about cancel culture in a Senate hearing. Garland responded: "I do not have an understanding of the meaning of the term sufficient to comment." Which sounds about right.

Shouty Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan demanded that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hold a congressional hearing on the pressing national crisis of cancel culture. She ignored him, thereby missing a golden opportunity to schedule such a hearing and then cancel it at the last moment.

That would have been artful.