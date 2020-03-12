Producers of the Welcome to Night Vale Podcast Bring Stage Show to Memphis 

Welcome to Night Vale, where all conspiracy theories are true and everything is absurd. Producers of the popular podcast Welcome to Night Vale bring the strange happenings of a small town to Memphis on their "Haunting of Night Vale" tour.

In "The Haunting of Night Vale," host Cecil Palmer and his partner Carlos build a new house, but it appears that their brand new abode is haunted. In a town that has floating cats with tentacles and where presidential races are settled by knockouts in boxing rings, it's unclear what could happen.

click to enlarge Nina Subin

Jeffrey Cranor

What we do know is that Jeffrey Cranor and co-writer Joseph Fink developed the plot around a home improvement show placed in a typical haunted house setting."We were playing with the idea of Cecil and Carlos building a brand-new house together," says Cranor. "And we just started with the basic idea of, could a new house be haunted already? And we regularly like making jokes about what reality TV home improvement shows are like, so it was just sort of fun to play around with placing the Property Brothers in Night Vale."

Asked how they come up with ideas for the show, Cranor says, "I think it's just years of reading and watching strange fiction and liking science fiction and horror and enjoying funny and interesting stories and stuff that is fascinating in that way. Like if you are a professional chef, you can create new flavor combinations that aren't common. They're probably based off of something you've had before, even if they're not exactly what you ate before. But over time, you've kind of learned what tastes good, and you use your taste buds to play with concepts and hope people like it as much as you do."

The Haunting of Night Vale, Duncan-Williams Performance Hall at GPAC, 1801 Exeter, Wednesday, March 18th, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $25.