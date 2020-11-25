Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 25, 2020 News » News Feature

Pros and Cons on Trending Stocks 

by Sean Gould

The holiday season is upon us. Although gatherings may be untraditional this year, some usual dinner topics may still arise. To help avoid politically charged conversations or the infamous "when are you getting married?" question, wow your guests with tips regarding these three stocks.

Tesla — led by CEO Elon Musk, co-founder of PayPal and founder of SpaceX — is the world's leading maker of electric vehicles. The company share price has surged over 500 percent during the past year and the stock was recently added to the S&P 500 index.

Why you would buy: Tesla's long-range electronic vehicle and battery technology can store solar energy that is generated from its own products. The cost advantage of recharging over gasoline will eventually pay for itself, and it is believed that gas will not be able to keep up. Importantly, the company has experienced four consecutive quarters of profitability.

Why you would pass: Mass electronic adoption in vehicles could take longer than Tesla expects. If the projected demand does not pan out, the company may struggle to maintain profitability. Other car manufacturers have jumped on the electronic vehicle bandwagon, so competition is coming to the table. Finally, Elon Musk's behavior can be erratic at times.

Cannabis stocks experienced recent momentum with increased U.S. legalization during the November elections. Marijuana is legal in 33 states plus D.C., and it is recreationally legal in 11 of these states. Our north-of-the-border neighbor, Canada, also fully legalized cannabis in 2018. There are several ways to invest in cannabis companies, including but not limited to Aphria, Canopy Growth, Tilray, or the ETF (exchange-traded fund) ETFMG Alternative Harvest (ticker MJ).

Why you would buy: Cannabis is one of the fastest-growing industries across the world, and some experts predict the marijuana industry to triple in the next five years. Although there has been recent momentum, the industry is still in a correction, which could make for a good buying opportunity.

Why you would pass: Despite recent legalization, the possibility of national legalization remains tenuous and federal legalization is not guaranteed. The thriving black market also puts significant pricing pressure on legal operators.

Bitcoin is the world's most popular cryptocurrency. Its stock price surged in 2020, rising over 130 percent as many viewed the crypto as a safe-haven investment in the wake of the coronavirus recession.

Why you would buy: As the U.S. continues to increase the national debt in response to the virus, Bitcoin could be a good inflation hedge. Also, PayPal recently announced it will allow users to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies, which makes buying the crypto very easy and introduces possible future merchant adoption.

Why you would pass: Even with PayPal's announcement, there is still not a lot of tangible use for the currency. It also lacks standardization and regulation around trading. Furthermore, the currency is now only 12 percent below its highest value and therefore might not be a good entry point at this time.

The pandemic also produced many high-flyer stocks that have capitalized on mandated shutdowns. But it is unlikely the momentum will last as vaccines become readily available. Zoom Video Communications has been one of the best performing stocks in the Russell 3000, up over 487 percent on the year. Peloton Interactive, a producer of at-home workout equipment, is up over 258 percent on the year.

The pandemic has provided numerous investing opportunities across different sectors. Having a few talking points on several stock ideas will impress your guests. But the most important thing to remember is that when investing in specific companies, it is critical to always do so in a diversified manner, and not based solely on dinner table turkey talk.

Source: Morningstar. Waddell & Associates is not making a recommendation to buy or sell any of the equities mentioned in this article. Sean Gould, CPA/PFS, CFP, is a Senior Wealth Strategist with Waddell & Associates.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More News Feature »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Farewell to the “Risk-Takers”
The Scruffs: Rare Seventies Tracks See Light of Day
Give Memphis! Great Local Gift Ideas for the Holidays
Between the World and Me
Sink Your Teeth into Bluff City Toffee
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • An Election Digestif (News Feature)

      The results … and the stock market consequences.
      • by Tim Ellis
      • Nov. 11, 2020, 4:00 AM

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Farewell to the “Risk-Takers”

Bruce VanWyngarden 11/25/2020

Food & Wine

Sink Your Teeth into Bluff City Toffee

Michael Donahue 11/25/2020

Music Features

The Scruffs: Rare Seventies Tracks See Light of Day

Alex Greene 11/25/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Steve Harvey at Mahogany and Ja Morant Meets Ja Raffe

11/25/2020

Cover Feature

Give Memphis! Great Local Gift Ideas for the Holidays

Flyer Staff 11/25/2020

News Feature

Pros and Cons on Trending Stocks

Sean Gould 11/25/2020

We Recommend

WinterArts Holiday Artists Market Kicks Off this Weekend

Julie Ray 11/25/2020

We Recommend

Loaded Santas: The Miracle Christmas Pop-Up Bar Hits Broad this Weekend

Julie Ray 11/25/2020

Politics Feature

Kudos to Lamar

Jackson Baker 11/25/2020

The Rant

Remembering Tommy Pacello

Julie Ray 11/25/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation