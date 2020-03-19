Quarantined with Quality Living’s Something Softly Caught Me 

Talk about bad luck. After two years of writing, recording, and production, New Jersey-based Quality Living released their second album, Something Softly Caught Me, via Sniffling Indie Kids this March. Right in the middle of a global pandemic.
Maybe it would be best to just review the (delightful) album without reference to the current health crisis (you’ve heard of the coronavirus, right?), but that seems somehow dishonest. But I’m working from home, and I can crank softly sweet rock songs all I want, so here we go: For fans of intricately layered indie rock, this album might make for a soothing sound to calm rattled nerves.
On Something Softly Caught Me, the band flirts tastefully with yacht rock, but, more than anything else, they sound like Pavement or Yo La Tengo — if those ’90s-era alt-rockers regularly embraced wailing saxophone runs. Pavement’s breezy tempo changes and Yo La Tengo-style dreamy numbers are on display in abundance.
Vocalist Darrel Norrell shifts between talk-singing, crooning, and full-on belting it out. This would have been a lovely soundtrack to a day at the lake … Oh, well, there’s always 2021?
