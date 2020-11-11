Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 11, 2020 Opinion » The Rant

Remembering Marcus Orr 

The story of an iconic University of Memphis professor.

by Paul Dudenhefer

Thirty years ago November 1st, we said goodbye to the most remarkable human being I've ever known. Marcus W. Orr taught generations of Memphis State students to "make distinctions in things" so hayseeds like me would know the difference between, say, a college and a university or a cathedral and any large church.

He accelerated our education by supplying us with the answers to life's big questions. What's the purpose of life? To live better together. Who's your best friend? Your best critic. What is art? Art defines reality. What is philosophy? Philosophy takes an aspect of reality and follows it where it goes. What is the function of government? Government organizes life. What is war? The failure of civilization. What is a city? A center of work life.

click to enlarge Marcus W. Orr - COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS
  • Courtesy University of Memphis
  • Marcus W. Orr

The world was full of problems, and it was the responsibility of every person to pick a problem and work on it. He believed in the primacy of institutions: People come and go, he said, but institutions persist. We act through institutions — the family, schools, the economy, the built environment, the courts, hospitals and clinics — which in turn shape who we are. If the institutions are good, we will be good. If the institutions are bad, we will be bad — or as he often said about Hamlet, you can't act right in a wrong world.

Marcus Orr was born in 1925 in Texarkana, Arkansas, the son of an automobile dealer. By 1945, he was in the war. A few days before his unit stumbled onto what we now know as Dachau, he was shot in the back by a German airplane and left paralyzed from the chest down. He would spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. The men in his company honored him by naming a prisoner of war camp in Austria after him.

After he was treated in the field, he was returned stateside to a new hospital in Memphis that specialized in spinal cord injuries. Not one to get down and determined to be useful, he traveled from one hospital to another, bucking up wounded GIs. He was one of 16 GIs with spinal cord injuries who founded the Paralyzed Veterans of America. He wanted to be a neurosurgeon and even worked with a neurosurgeon at Indiana University. But medical school simply couldn't accommodate a paraplegic.

He managed to complete a bachelor's degree at Southwestern (today, Rhodes College) in Memphis. It so happened that under the aegis of Adlai Stevenson, the University of Illinois had made their campus accessible to wheelchairs. So he went to Illinois, where he earned a Ph.D. in history, specializing in the Italian Renaissance. After graduating, he joined the history faculty at Memphis State and set about making the campus wheelchair accessible.

His lectures were intellectual grand tours. A discussion of Chartres could easily lead to a discussion of Goethe and Henry Adams and Ernest Hemingway, then somehow to a mosaic in some Memphis library, before returning to Chartres. He always emphasized the work of scholars in recovering the past — Frederick Maitland, Bishop Stubbs, Gibbon, Marc Bloch, Ernst Kantorowicz. Indeed, the only names he wrote on the board were the names of historians.

He wasn't perfect. He was sexist, calling the women in his classes "angel face." His knowledge of graduate school was 30 years out of date, and he overvalued life in the academy. He had no patience for psychology — work, he was convinced, was the answer to any problems one might have. On that score, he might have been right.

In the year before his death, I had dinner at his house. Another old student of his was there, and in the evening the three of us took a walk along Audubon Drive. I was reading Wordsworth's "Prelude" at the time. "What do you think he meant by prelude?" Dr. Orr asked, and the three of us spent the next several minutes pondering the question.

For his part, Dr. Orr was reading Stephen Jay Gould's Wonderful Life, a book about the extraordinary abundance of species during the pre-Cambrian period, millions of years ago. He looked up at the tall oaks and poplars that were black against the dark sky. He sighed. "I should have been a paleontologist," he said. "But damn it all, you can't do everything."

Paul Dudenhefer is the managing editor of the History of Political Economy (HOPE) journal at Duke University.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Rant »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Appeasing the Mighty Oz
Memphis Boys: The Making of From Elvis in Memphis
Dark Beer for Lighter Times: The Flyer's Fall Beer Guide
The Mandalorian’s Second Season is Riding High in the Saddle
Wish Lists
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Appeasing the Mighty Oz

Bruce VanWyngarden 11/11/2020

Food & Wine

Icing on the Cake: Sugar Avenue Bakery Continues to Grow

Michael Donahue 11/11/2020

We Recommend

Show and Tail: Take Part in the Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon

Julie Ray 11/11/2020

The Rant

Remembering Marcus Orr

Paul Dudenhefer 11/11/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: 69 Degrees at 4:20, Fire at Mud Island, and a Free but(t) Loved Couch

11/11/2020

Music Features

Memphis Boys: The Making of From Elvis in Memphis

Alex Greene 11/11/2020

News Feature

An Election Digestif

Tim Ellis 11/11/2020

Cover Feature

Dark Beer for Lighter Times: The Flyer's Fall Beer Guide

Flyer Staff 11/11/2020

TV Features

The Mandalorian’s Second Season is Riding High in the Saddle

Chris McCoy 11/11/2020

Politics Feature

Wish Lists

Jackson Baker 11/11/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation