Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 13, 2020 Music » Record Reviews

Richard Wilson’s Moody Classicism Delivers Sparse Soul-Jazz Songcraft 

by Alex Greene
click to enlarge rain_in_my_soul_cover.jpg
Richard Wilson grew up in the U.K. and began writing songs in the new wave era, but you wouldn't guess it from the records he makes now. Wilson resettled in Memphis many years ago, and, as noted on his website, the city "permeates his work." He states further, "This great city definitely helps my creativity," and it shows. But his songs don't necessarily deliver all the cookie-cutter elements of stomping soul beats with horns, or even rockabilly, for that matter. Rather, Wilson naturally and organically fuses a jazz sensibility with a subtle blues influence to create sparse, soulful songs that could have been crafted in the ’50s.

Over his four albums to date, one constant is the sound of his "old pine Fender Telecaster [through] a reverb drenched Fender Blues Junior tube amp," and this year's EP, Rain in My Soul (Galaxy Tracks), may be his best yet, precisely because it's focused on that sound. Five out of six songs here feature only his singing and playing. And while his jazz influences don't lead to much soloing here, a deep sense of blues and jazz traditions informs every chord change and vocal nuance. It doesn't hurt that it was recorded onto tape at Electraphonic Recording, with strong vintage vibes. The simple, sparse approach suits the material well, which leans toward the moody side.

Right off the bat, "Not For You" seems to lament all the world with a few deft lyrical touches, and the centrality of his Telecaster elevates it above the sonic palette of your typical singer/songwriter's acoustic strumming. The other tracks follow suit. What really puts the songs across is Wilson's unaffected singing, a natural, mellow baritone/tenor that evokes, as he says, Bobby Darin (without the belting) or, to these ears, the smoky cool croon of Georgie Fame.

Only on track three, "Online Mainline," does the bare emotion of voice and guitar blossom into a full band arrangement, with Paul Taylor on drums and Pat Fusco on Hammond joining in. The trio's funky swing is quite in keeping with the moody solo tracks. And its lyrics, evoking our junkie-like addiction to internet stimulation, keep the vibe consistent: a bit on the dark side, sprinkled with a wry sense of humor.

It's his best work yet, not least because it suits our current lives in quarantine so well. These days, we're largely confined to the intimate echoes of our own homes, mulling over the state of the world and troubled relationships. There's a catharsis in hearing Wilson express it so starkly.   

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Record Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Bid-Rigging for County Election Machinery?
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 8-14
Save Yourselves! Millennials Take On Alien Invasion. Laughs Ensue.
In Memoriam, Reverend John Wilkins: A Life Well Lived
Have a Blessed Day!
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation