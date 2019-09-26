RuPaul's Drag Race's Brooke Lynn Hytes at Club Spectrum 

Brooke Lynn Hytes, known for competing in and finishing in second place on the 11th season of RuPaul's Drag Race, helps Club Spectrum cap off Memphis Pride Fest celebrations with an exclusive drag show and meet-and-greet.

"I am very excited to be asked to be part of Spectrum's celebrations," says Hytes. "I feed off of the energy of the crowd, so a Pride appearance is the most fun for me. Expect lots of energy!"

The Canadian entertainer, who was also crowned Miss Continental in 2014 and who got her start performing with all-male drag ballet troupe Les Ballet Trockadero, wants to send the message that it's important for everyone to be confident in who they are and to be comfortable in their own skin, no matter the obstacles.

Brooke Lynn Hytes

"The LGBTQ+ community has come a long way, but we still have a long way to go," says Hytes. "It is important to remember where we came from by celebrating Pride every year and reminding the children of the battles that have been fought for them and get them on board for the ones that are still to come."

Hytes will meet with partiers during a VIP cocktail hour at 9 p.m., two hours before her performance, to take photos and spend time with her fans.

"Being able to meet the fans in person makes every second worth it," says Hytes.

Club Spectrum will be hosting an Open Stage in their lounge for other kings and queens who would love to join Hytes in showing off their pride.

Pride After Party with Brooke Lynn Hytes, Club Spectrum Memphis, Saturday, September 28th, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., $15-$350.