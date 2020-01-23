Scribble Me That: Exhibition of Pizza Box Drawings 

This Friday, the Hive Collective presents its first Scribble Exhibition, a collection of works scribbled on pizza boxes.

These works materialized from The Hive's monthly Scribble events at Midtown Crossing Grill, where artists and creatives are invited to join and doodle their hearts out on whatever materials are around.

Shelda Edwards, founder of the Hive, says Scribble began in September 2019 when she approached the owner of Midtown Crossing about doing a type of "drink and draw" event.

"I had a relationship with Octavia, the owner of Midtown Crossing Grill, and I asked if she would be willing to let us take over half of her restaurant once a month," she says. "She is the one who suggested, 'Well, I can get y'all pizza boxes if you want to draw on those, too.' So that's where that came from. She just offered it, and we were very pleased and happy to draw on pizza boxes because, if you know creatives, they will draw on anything."

Edwards says the subjects sketched onto these unique canvases are up to the artists' imaginations.

"The subjects range from pizza-themed things to nothing that has to do with pizza," says Edwards. "They're basically just representations of the various different artists who have come together and created things."

This and other Scribble events are free to attend, and all ages are welcome.

"We're not there to get super lit," says Edwards. "We just want to draw together."

Scribble Exhibition Vol. I, Midtown Crossing Grill, Friday, January 24th, 7-10 p.m., free.