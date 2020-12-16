See New Ballet's Nut Remix at Malco Summer Drive-In 

If your holiday thing is the Nutcracker and you are not real nuts about seeing an adaptation, all I have to say is that sometimes a remake gets it right. Really right. That is definitely the case with Nut Remix, a modern reinvention of Tchaikovsky's classic Nutcracker, by the savvy and talented team from New Ballet Ensemble & School.

The performance is set on Beale Street. The mash-up of dance and music styles really works. From ballet to breakdancing and flamenco to Memphis jookin, this uniquely Memphis production will mesmerize you from start to finish. This year, the production will be screened at the drive-in for your safety. If you've seen the production on stage and have made it your annual holiday tradition or if you're seeing it for the first time, I can't think of a better place to experience the magic of Memphis. Just remember to register for your tickets in advance. As part of the school's mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, this screening is pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $40 per car.

click to enlarge Andrea Zucker/Courtesy New Ballet Ensemble & School

Nut Remix

Be sure to do it soon. After last week's screening, word got around. According to New Ballet, "We sold out our original goal of 150 cars for next week's screening, and we are now increasing our capacity to accommodate more viewers."

Experience this uniquely Memphis reimagining of the Nutcracker with the whole family from the comfort and safety of your car.

New Ballet's "Nut Remix," Malco Summer Drive-In, 5310 Summer, Thursday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m., pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $40 per car.