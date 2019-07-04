Seeing CBD 

Kroger announced it will soon sell CBD products, according to Supermarket News. But don't expect to find pre-rolls next to the pretzels. The company will begin with items like CBD-infused creams, balms, and oils. Expect to see CBD products in CVS stores and The Vitamin Shoppe as well.

click to enlarge CBD Awareness Project

Memphis Needs CBD

Memphis ranked eighth among America's top 25 cities that need cannabidiol, according to the CBD Awareness Project, an industry awareness group.

Why? The city ranked high for its number of adults with poor mental health, those who get less then seven hours of sleep per night, and those with arthritis or diabetes.

Arkannabis

Greenlight Dispensary was given the green light to open in Helena-West Helena last week and opened on Friday, becoming Arkansas' fourth medical cannabis dispensary.

Native Green Wellness Center in Hensley was inspected last week and could quickly open if approved. Fiddler's Green in Mountain View was to be inspected this week.

As of last week, 258 pounds of medical cannabis had been sold in Arkansas for sales of $1.7 million.