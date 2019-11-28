Shop Local: Downtown 

This holiday season, we're encouraging our readers to support local businesses and consider these and others for their gift-giving needs.

Lansky Bros.

Since the 1940s, Lansky Bros. has attracted attention from greats like B.B. King and Elvis Presley. Presley loved the clothing so much he told Bernard Lansky he'd wind up buying the store. He never did, but he faithfully acquired his wardrobe from the shop, which now offers a Clothier to the King line. Although these On Running Cloud shoes ($129.99) aren't part of the line, the lucky recipient of this gift could say, "Don't step on my blue running shoes." Available at Lansky (126 Beale, 149 Union) or online at lanskybros.com.

click to enlarge

National Civil Rights Museum

The civil rights movement during the 1960s in Memphis brought on tumultuous times with riots, fires, protests, and the assassination of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today, the Museum celebrates how far we've come with this Celebrate Diversity mug ($12.99). Available at the National Civil Rights Museum Gift Shop (450 Mulberry).

click to enlarge

Stock & Belle

It's about to be a new decade, and what better way to mark the occasion than to hang up a Memphis-themed calendar? Each page in the Memphis Magic 2020 calendar ($40) features well-known local landmarks, painted in watercolor by Erika Roberts, and lists of events and famous Memphians' birthdays. Available at Stock & Belle (387 S. Main).