Shop Local: East Memphis 

This holiday season, we're encouraging our readers to support local businesses and consider these and others for their gift-giving needs.
Babcock Gifts
Mom always said, "Don't play with your food!" We disagree. This cutting board, handmade by MoDiggs Workings ($50) from high-quality end-grain wood, is the perfect justification to have a little fun. Anyone hosting a holiday party can turn their sausage and cheese platter into a game of checkers. Available at Babcock Gifts (4538 Poplar) or online at babcockgifts.com.
Ugly Mug Coffee
Got a family member or friend who can't function well in the mornings without a healthy dose of caffeine? Ugly Mug's First Cup ($9.95), an easy light roast, will be sure to please even the most finicky coffee drinkers. Plus, these coffee beans are ethically sourced and fair trade. It's a win-win for everyone. Available online at uglymugcoffee.com or at Ugly Mug Coffee (4610 Poplar).
Dixon Gallery & Gardens
Artist David Quarles IV exhibits his pride in his family's African history and heritage through a collection of handmade, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. This pair of earrings, called Musa "rescued from the waters" (pictured), is made with Swahili Kenyan glass, bone, and raw glass. This set and others like it are available at Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park).
