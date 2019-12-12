Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 12, 2019 News » News Feature

Shop Local: East Memphis 

Support local businesses this holiday season.

by Julia Baker

This holiday season, we're encouraging our readers to support local businesses and consider these and others for their gift-giving needs.

Babcock Gifts

Mom always said, "Don't play with your food!" We disagree. This cutting board, handmade by MoDiggs Workings ($50) from high-quality end-grain wood, is the perfect justification to have a little fun. Anyone hosting a holiday party can turn their sausage and cheese platter into a game of checkers. Available at Babcock Gifts (4538 Poplar) or online at babcockgifts.com.

click to enlarge shoplocal_modiggs_cutting_board.jpg

Ugly Mug Coffee

Got a family member or friend who can't function well in the mornings without a healthy dose of caffeine? Ugly Mug's First Cup ($9.95), an easy light roast, will be sure to please even the most finicky coffee drinkers. Plus, these coffee beans are ethically sourced and fair trade. It's a win-win for everyone. Available online at uglymugcoffee.com or at Ugly Mug Coffee (4610 Poplar).

click to enlarge shoplocal_ugly_mug.jpg

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Artist David Quarles IV exhibits his pride in his family's African history and heritage through a collection of handmade, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. This pair of earrings, called Musa "rescued from the waters" (pictured), is made with Swahili Kenyan glass, bone, and raw glass. This set and others like it are available at Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park).

click to enlarge shoplocal_musa_earrings.jpg

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More News Feature »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Shop Local: East Memphis (News Feature)

      Support local businesses this holiday season.
      • by Julia Baker
      • Dec. 12, 2019, 4:00 AM

    • CannaBeat: Reform! (News Feature)

      Cannabis legalization took a big step forward last week.
      • by Toby Sells
      • Nov. 28, 2019, 4:00 AM

    • Shop Local: Midtown (News Feature)

      Support local businesses this holiday season.
      • by Julia Baker
      • Dec. 5, 2019, 4:00 AM

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

One Magic Night

Bruce VanWyngarden 12/12/2019

News Feature

Shop Local: East Memphis

Julia Baker 12/12/2019

Book Features

Cosmic Carnage

Jesse Davis 12/12/2019

Food & Wine

Bari's Sabato Sociale Isn't Your Typical Day-Drinking Experience

Meghan Stuthard 12/12/2019

The Rant

Trash Matters: About Those Proposed Changes to Garbage and Recycling Schedules

Jen Clarke 12/12/2019

Music Features

Bluesman John Nemeth Moves to Memphis — and Fits Right In

Jesse Davis 12/12/2019

Film Features

The Irishman

Chris McCoy 12/12/2019

We Recommend

Do You Believe in Magic? See Magician Jeffrey Day at Woodruff-Fontaine Saturday

Julia Baker 12/12/2019

We Recommend

Lucero Family Christmas Rocks Minglewood this Friday

Julia Baker 12/12/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: St. Jude Marathon, Cotton Bowl Bound, and What the Shell?

12/12/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation