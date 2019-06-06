Shop Local Father’s Day 

This Father's Day, we're encouraging our readers to support local businesses and consider these stores and others for their gift-giving needs.

Outdoors Inc.

For active dads: Bicycles, camping gear, and luggage can be found here, as well as accessories and apparel from top brands like Patagonia, Arc'teryx, and Yeti. To keep drinks ice-cold on hot adventures, try the backpack-style IceMule cooler ($59.95). Holds 12 cans plus ice! Visit an Outdoors Inc. location in Midtown, East Memphis, or Cordova or online at outdoorsinc.com.

Buff City Soap

Buff City Soap's handmade products are free of yucky stuff (detergents and chemicals) and full of good stuff that'll leave dad fresh and clean. Keep it simple with the aptly named Man Soap, an all-in-one bar for shampoo, shower, and shave. For the hairier fellas, there's Ferocious Beast Beard Balm ($15). Find Buff City in Midtown, Downtown, Germantown, Bartlett, or at buffcitysoap.com.

Tiger Bookstore

For Memphis Tigers fans: Golf ball sets, pint glasses, and wallets are among the options, in addition to wearable items. From the standard T-shirts and hats to more snazzy wares like cufflinks and silk ties, your giftee can show their team spirit in style. We like this genuine leather belt ($44.99). Visit the Tiger Bookstore at 3533 Walker Avenue or tigerbookstore.com.