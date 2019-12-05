Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 05, 2019 News » News Feature

Shop Local: Midtown 

Support local businesses this holiday season.

by Julia Baker

This holiday season, we're encouraging our readers to support local businesses and consider these and others for their gift-giving needs.

Falling Into Place

Got a proud Memphian in your circle who also likes to keep their tables in pristine condition? These Memphis 901 Coasters ($25) may be just the perfect gift. Crafted by Shayne McCarter in Olive Branch, these clay coasters absorb liquid, so the coaster won't stick to drinks, and cork feet will keep furniture protected. Visit Falling Into Place (2614 Broad) or fallingintoplace.net.

Buff City Soap

One doesn't have to be a narcissist to reap the benefits of this Narcissist Gift Set ($50). Features five essential bath items: soap, bath bomb, choice of foot and body scrub or whipped body butter, shower oil, and lotion bar. The products are all free of harsh chemicals, artificial detergents, or preservatives, so users can lather up with no regrets. Available at Buff City locations (944 S. Cooper, and others) or at buffcitysoap.com.

Archer Records

Joe Restivo, a local jazz musician who has worked with the The Bo-Keys, Love Light Orchestra, and others, released his first solo album, Where's Joe? ($9.99), this year. The album features jazz renditions of "House of the Rising Sun" by The Animals and "People Make the World Go 'Round" by The Stylistics, as well as originals, like "Starlight Motel" and "Thelma." Available at archer-records.com.

