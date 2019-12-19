Shop Local: Suburbs 

This holiday season, we're encouraging our readers to support local businesses and consider these and others for their gift-giving needs.

Outdoors, Inc.

Outdoors has been a trusted source for more than 40 years, with quality customer service and selection. This Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Vest ($99), made for versatility, can be worn for outdoor adventures or social engagements. Constructed with recycled polyester fleece, it was made with the environment in mind. Available at Outdoors locations (833 N. Germantown Pkwy., Cordova, and others) or online at outdoorsinc.com.

Dinstuhl's

Dinstuhl's has been a leading candy merchant in Memphis for more than 100 years. If you've ever tried their sweets, you'll know why. These Ice Chips ($12.50), an assortment of lemon, lime, orange, and peppermint candies made of confectioner's coating and hard candy pieces, will leave a good impression on party guests. Available at Dinstuhl's (7730 Poplar #3, Germantown; 231 New Byhalia, Suite 101, Collierville; and others).

Indigo

Smart travelers know that maximizing suitcase space is key for a seamless airport check-in. Instead of stressing over spills or size requirements for your body wash, consider packing this Spongellé Spongette ($9) instead. Travel-sized and convenient, this body wash-infused buffer, in Bulgarian Rose, will leave skin feeling clean and exfoliated. Available at Indigo (7509 Poplar #102, Germantown) or online at shopindigo.com.