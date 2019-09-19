Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 19, 2019 We Recommend

Shoppin’ on the River: Fall Night Market this Weekend 

The market at River Garden Park takes place Friday, September 20th.

by Julia Baker

Last November, River Garden Park opened along the Downtown riverfront where Mississippi River Park, a wide open field, used to be. Now with lots more to do within a beautiful setting, River Garden Park has been host to a number of events, such as Full Moon Kayaking, Tai Chi on the River, and the seasonal Night Market series.

Fall Night Market, the series' fourth event organized by the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) and Memphis River Parks Partnership, will feature an outdoor market full of local vendors.

click to enlarge Riverside Market - FALL NIGHT MARKET/FACEBOOK
  • Fall Night Market/Facebook
  • Riverside Market

"Fall Night Market is uniquely Memphis with a beautiful riverfront setting," says Penelope Huston of the DMC.

IV, Najee Strickland Designs, and Mili's Flowers and Gifts are just a handful of vendors that will be selling their wares.

A performance by Relay of Voices will help provide a unique Bluff City experience. The collaborative group and relay team, led by executive and artistic director Victoria Bradford Styrbicki, has spent some time running (yes, running) 2,400 miles down the Mississippi River, stopping in and exploring around 100 communities to conduct "movement research" to study how people within those communities live around the body of water.

To show what they've learned, Relay of Voices will be performing a storytelling piece about their experiences on the Mississippi River and in Memphis. "We love showcasing local talent in this way," Huston says. "We really like the idea of demonstrating how flexible the River Garden space is and how the park can be used in so many ways: fitness space, educational classroom, shopping and entertainment center, dance studio, kayak launch point, and more."

Fall Night Market, River Garden Park, Friday, September 20th, 5-8 p.m., Free.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Fall Night Market @ River Garden

    • Fri., Sept. 20, 5-8 p.m.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Art Feature

Metal Sculptor Lewis Body Sets up Shop in Memphis

Michael Donahue 09/19/2019

Film Features

Hustlers

Jesse Davis 09/19/2019

Food & Wine

Giddy Up, 409: The Bar at Puck Food Hall

Meghan Stuthard 09/19/2019

Viewpoint

Church and Crump and the Myth of Black Political Elitism

Earle Fisher 09/19/2019

Sports Feature

901FC Goes For Glory ... and the Playoffs

Samuel X. Cicci 09/19/2019

The Rant

Coco: On Pets, Passages, and Social Media

Jen Clarke 09/19/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Memphis Sandwich Clique, Festival Weekend

09/19/2019

The Fly-By

‘Where’s the Punchline?’

Maya Smith 09/19/2019

We Recommend

Shoppin’ on the River: Fall Night Market this Weekend

Julia Baker 09/19/2019

We Recommend

Humane Society Event Offers Yoga with Kittens

Julia Baker 09/19/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation