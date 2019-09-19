Shoppin’ on the River: Fall Night Market this Weekend 

Last November, River Garden Park opened along the Downtown riverfront where Mississippi River Park, a wide open field, used to be. Now with lots more to do within a beautiful setting, River Garden Park has been host to a number of events, such as Full Moon Kayaking, Tai Chi on the River, and the seasonal Night Market series.

Fall Night Market, the series' fourth event organized by the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) and Memphis River Parks Partnership, will feature an outdoor market full of local vendors.

click to enlarge Fall Night Market/Facebook

Riverside Market

"Fall Night Market is uniquely Memphis with a beautiful riverfront setting," says Penelope Huston of the DMC.

IV, Najee Strickland Designs, and Mili's Flowers and Gifts are just a handful of vendors that will be selling their wares.

A performance by Relay of Voices will help provide a unique Bluff City experience. The collaborative group and relay team, led by executive and artistic director Victoria Bradford Styrbicki, has spent some time running (yes, running) 2,400 miles down the Mississippi River, stopping in and exploring around 100 communities to conduct "movement research" to study how people within those communities live around the body of water.

To show what they've learned, Relay of Voices will be performing a storytelling piece about their experiences on the Mississippi River and in Memphis. "We love showcasing local talent in this way," Huston says. "We really like the idea of demonstrating how flexible the River Garden space is and how the park can be used in so many ways: fitness space, educational classroom, shopping and entertainment center, dance studio, kayak launch point, and more."

Fall Night Market, River Garden Park, Friday, September 20th, 5-8 p.m., Free.