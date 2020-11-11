Show and Tail: Take Part in the Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon 

It's a ruff life. According to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County (HSMSC), owner surrender intake is up over 150 percent from last year. Stray animal intake is also up almost 40 percent. The Memphis Flyer and HSMSC are working doggedly to help these unfortunate creatures who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.

It's not all bad mews. Cat adoptions are up 25 percent and 4,038 pounds of food have been donated to people who cannot afford food and to those who rescue.

"We're looking forward to our first-ever adopt-a-thon," says Ashley Haeger, controller at Contemporary Media and organizer of the event. "We hope participants will tune in to find their next fur-baby as we shine a light on the great work that Hollywood Feed and the Humane Society are doing."

click to enlarge Meet your new pup at the Virtual Pet Adopt-A-Thon.

Paws on Thursday and join us online to meet some of the sweet cats and dogs currently residing at HSMSC. You'll be shown the amazing work that staff and volunteers are doing day in and day out at the facility. There will even be a Q&A with an on-site trainer at HSMSC.

You can fetch the link to register for the free webinar on the Memphis Flyer website.

Virtual Pet Adopt-A-Thon, join online from memphisflyer.com, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2-3:30 p.m., free.