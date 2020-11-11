Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 11, 2020 We Recommend

Show and Tail: Take Part in the Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon 

Tune in to the virtual event on memphisflyer.com Thursday.

by Julie Ray

It's a ruff life. According to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County (HSMSC), owner surrender intake is up over 150 percent from last year. Stray animal intake is also up almost 40 percent. The Memphis Flyer and HSMSC are working doggedly to help these unfortunate creatures who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.

It's not all bad mews. Cat adoptions are up 25 percent and 4,038 pounds of food have been donated to people who cannot afford food and to those who rescue.

"We're looking forward to our first-ever adopt-a-thon," says Ashley Haeger, controller at Contemporary Media and organizer of the event. "We hope participants will tune in to find their next fur-baby as we shine a light on the great work that Hollywood Feed and the Humane Society are doing."

click to enlarge Meet your new pup at the Virtual Pet Adopt-A-Thon.
  • Meet your new pup at the Virtual Pet Adopt-A-Thon.

Paws on Thursday and join us online to meet some of the sweet cats and dogs currently residing at HSMSC. You'll be shown the amazing work that staff and volunteers are doing day in and day out at the facility. There will even be a Q&A with an on-site trainer at HSMSC.

You can fetch the link to register for the free webinar on the Memphis Flyer website.

Virtual Pet Adopt-A-Thon, join online from memphisflyer.com, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2-3:30 p.m., free.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend Online
    Virtual Pet Adopt-A-Thon @ Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County

    • Thu., Nov. 12, 2-3:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Appeasing the Mighty Oz
Memphis Boys: The Making of From Elvis in Memphis
Dark Beer for Lighter Times: The Flyer's Fall Beer Guide
The Mandalorian’s Second Season is Riding High in the Saddle
Wish Lists
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Appeasing the Mighty Oz

Bruce VanWyngarden 11/11/2020

Food & Wine

Icing on the Cake: Sugar Avenue Bakery Continues to Grow

Michael Donahue 11/11/2020

We Recommend

Show and Tail: Take Part in the Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon

Julie Ray 11/11/2020

The Rant

Remembering Marcus Orr

Paul Dudenhefer 11/11/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: 69 Degrees at 4:20, Fire at Mud Island, and a Free but(t) Loved Couch

11/11/2020

Music Features

Memphis Boys: The Making of From Elvis in Memphis

Alex Greene 11/11/2020

News Feature

An Election Digestif

Tim Ellis 11/11/2020

Cover Feature

Dark Beer for Lighter Times: The Flyer's Fall Beer Guide

Flyer Staff 11/11/2020

TV Features

The Mandalorian’s Second Season is Riding High in the Saddle

Chris McCoy 11/11/2020

Politics Feature

Wish Lists

Jackson Baker 11/11/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation