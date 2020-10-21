Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 21, 2020

Shroomin’: Wanna Learn Some Fungi Facts? 

A mycology class will be hosted at the Vollintine-Evergreen Greenline this Sunday.

by Julie Ray

Here's something useful. Learn all about the science of mycology. Sounds boring. What is mycology and why do you want to know about it? Mycology is a branch of biology dealing with fungi. Still confused? It's all about the 'shrooms, man.

A friend who goes faithfully to the Memphis Farmers Market every Saturday and buys from the Bluff City Fungi vendor says she has a theory: that mushrooms are not really poisonous, they just tell you that because some are psychedelic. She tells me this as she picks a little umbrella-looking mushroom off the ground and pops it in her mouth. "Now we just wait and see if it's one of those poisonous mushrooms," she says.

Meanwhile, I feverishly start googling mushroom identification websites with 911 on standby. My friend is (sometimes hazardously) obsessed with mushrooms for cooking as well as medicinal uses. Wouldn't it be great to know the facts about mushrooms? Why yes, it would. Take a trip to the grassy park on the Vollintine-Evergreen Greenline at N. Auburndale this Sunday and listen to the experts with facts, not theories. Connect with like-minded people and learn about the ecosystem.

The class will explore two fungi that are in season and growing in our region. Learn the common name, the Latin name, identifying characteristics, how to forage, harvest, or grow, medicinal qualities, recipes, and more.

Mycology Class, Vollintine-Evergreen Greenline at N. Auburndale, 673 N. Auburndale, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m., free.

