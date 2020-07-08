Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 08, 2020 Politics » Politics Feature

Signs of Political Life as Election Season Finally Kicks Off 

by Jackson Baker

At long last, and after months of inaction, it can probably be said that there's an election season on. On the Republican side, GOP members of all stripes were on hand Sunday at a Germantown Parkway storefront that will serve as the party's campaign headquarters for the duration of the 2020 election year.

Interestingly, the new party headquarters location is on the approximate geographic site — the same lot, it would seem — as the old, sprawling Homebuilders headquarters, razed to the ground some years ago but, in its prime, a complex that contained a generous-sized auditorium/arena area that long served as a meeting place for local GOPers, as well for civic clubs of various kinds.

Local Republican party chairman Chris Tutor, who, because of the resurgent coronavirus, insisted that all attendees wear face masks and do what they could to achieve some measure of social distancing, turned things over to keynote speaker David Kustoff, the 8th District congressman, who pointed out that one final Democrat-vs.-Republican contest loomed on the August 6th county general election ballot: the General Sessions Court clerk race between Republican Paul Boyd and Democrat Joe Brown.

That was something to unite upon, given that others in the crowd were running against each other for positions in the federal/state primary elections to be held on the same day.

In theory, Shelby County Democrats were on the move, too, organizing a series of "forums" involving their candidates for the state and federal primaries, and simultaneously recording for later broadcasting these events, some of them conducted at the old Hickory Ridge Mall.

click to enlarge Who was that (un)masked man? At Sunday’s opening of the Shelby County Republcan campaign headquarters on Germantown Parkway, everybody, in accordance with advance instructions, wore a face mask. There was one exception — the unidentified interloper at the very right side of this photo. - JACKSON BAKER
  • Jackson Baker
  • Who was that (un)masked man? At Sunday’s opening of the Shelby County Republcan campaign headquarters on Germantown Parkway, everybody, in accordance with advance instructions, wore a face mask. There was one exception — the unidentified interloper at the very right side of this photo.
click to enlarge Fancy meeting you here! — - Eighth District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff (l), keynote - speaker at the GOP headquarters opening, chats with George Flinn, a frequent political candidate - who is running once more, this - time for the U.S Senate seat being vacated by Lamar Alexander. - JACKSON BAKER
  • Jackson Baker
  • Fancy meeting you here! — Eighth District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff (l), keynote speaker at the GOP headquarters opening, chats with George Flinn, a frequent political candidate who is running once more, this time for the U.S Senate seat being vacated by Lamar Alexander.

Comments

