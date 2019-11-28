So 2004: The Ellie Badge Plays My Chemical Romance Tribute this Weekend 

The year 2004 was a good time for emo and punk music. The Used's In Love and Death and Green Day's American Idiot albums were released. But perhaps more notably, My Chemical Romance's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge was set loose in the world, featuring classic emo favorites like "Helena" and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)."

Feeling a burst of nostalgia flooding through those veins? You're in luck. Local pop/punk band The Ellie Badge will be playing that entire album this Saturday at Growlers. And Jeremiah Matthews, singer and guitarist of the band, is excited about it.

click to enlarge The Ellie Badge

The Ellie Badge stars as My Chemical Romance

"The album came out on my fiancée's 13th birthday," says Matthews. "So, for me, it's something special I can do for my fiancée, and it's also one of my favorite albums of all time."

Matthews tells us why he's such a big fan.

"It's really theatrical," he says. "It's kind of like Iron Maiden or David Bowie in a way that it's clearly like storytelling, and it's not them just talking about themselves. It's them. There's always a concept for the record. They make up characters, and there's a whole story and everything. I've always been drawn to that. And I think it's aged really well on top of that."

To set the scene, The Ellie Badge will even dress up like My Chemical Romance.

"We're all going to be doing costumes and makeup, and it's going to be really fun," he says.

Celebrating 15 Years of 2004, Growlers, Saturday, November 30th, 7-11 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door.