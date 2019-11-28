Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 28, 2019 We Recommend

So 2004: The Ellie Badge Plays My Chemical Romance Tribute this Weekend 

Celebrating 15 Years of 2004 at Growlers on Saturday.

by Julia Baker

The year 2004 was a good time for emo and punk music. The Used's In Love and Death and Green Day's American Idiot albums were released. But perhaps more notably, My Chemical Romance's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge was set loose in the world, featuring classic emo favorites like "Helena" and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)."

Feeling a burst of nostalgia flooding through those veins? You're in luck. Local pop/punk band The Ellie Badge will be playing that entire album this Saturday at Growlers. And Jeremiah Matthews, singer and guitarist of the band, is excited about it.

click to enlarge The Ellie Badge stars as My Chemical Romance - THE ELLIE BADGE
  • The Ellie Badge
  • The Ellie Badge stars as My Chemical Romance

"The album came out on my fiancée's 13th birthday," says Matthews. "So, for me, it's something special I can do for my fiancée, and it's also one of my favorite albums of all time."

Matthews tells us why he's such a big fan.

"It's really theatrical," he says. "It's kind of like Iron Maiden or David Bowie in a way that it's clearly like storytelling, and it's not them just talking about themselves. It's them. There's always a concept for the record. They make up characters, and there's a whole story and everything. I've always been drawn to that. And I think it's aged really well on top of that."

To set the scene, The Ellie Badge will even dress up like My Chemical Romance.

"We're all going to be doing costumes and makeup, and it's going to be really fun," he says.

Celebrating 15 Years of 2004, Growlers, Saturday, November 30th, 7-11 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Celebrating 15 Years of 2004 @ Growlers

    • Sat., Nov. 30, 7-11 p.m. $10 advance, $12 DOS
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Fly-By

MEMernet: MLGW Called Me What? and Christmas AF

11/28/2019

The Fly-By

Consent Culture

Maya Smith 11/28/2019

News Feature

Shop Local: Downtown

Julia Baker 11/28/2019

We Recommend

Celebrate the Arts at Blackout Black Friday

Julia Baker 11/28/2019

We Recommend

So 2004: The Ellie Badge Plays My Chemical Romance Tribute this Weekend

Julia Baker 11/28/2019

The Rant

Be Thankful, Memphis

Maya Smith 11/28/2019

Film Features

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Chris McCoy 11/28/2019

Food & Wine

Curb Market Unveils New Deli and Sandwich Menu

Lorna Field 11/28/2019

News Feature

CannaBeat: Reform!

Toby Sells 11/28/2019

Music Features

Ruthie Foster Brings Her Multi-genre Music to Memphis

L. Kent Wolgamott 11/28/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation