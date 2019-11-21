So Bazaar 

Memphis College of Art hosts its 69th and final Holiday Bazaar this Saturday, offering an eclectic mix of handmade goods for sale by more than 120 local artists.

Wares produced by these artists will encompass a large selection of gift ideas for loved ones, with everything from handmade jewelry, textiles, pottery and ceramics to paintings, prints, photography, mixed-media pieces, ornaments, metalwork, and woodwork.

"Most of the proceeds will go directly to the artists, and that's a great way for us to help the local arts community," says Olivia Wall, coordinator of external engagement. "And a small portion will go toward the school's budget to teach our current students."

click to enlarge MCA

Hats off to a Memphis holiday tradition

click to enlarge

The Holiday Bazaar tradition began in 1949 under the guidance of Edwin "Ted" Rust, director of what was then called Memphis Academy of Arts. The event took off and became a staple of the school's holiday celebrations. And by 1957, the eighth annual Bazaar grew substantially enough to help fund the school's move from its campus at the James Lee House on Adams Avenue into its current building, aptly called Rust Hall, at Overton Park.

Sadly, Memphis College of Art calls an end to the time-honored tradition this year as the school's days conclude in May 2020.

"Like a lot of events we're doing this year, they're a little bit bittersweet in that they are our last one," says Wall. "But we're also very proud that we are able to continue the traditions that have been with the college for a number of years. We feel that it really adds and continues that Memphis College of Art community spirit, both for our current students and faculty, as well as the greater community we serve."

sixty-ninth and Final Holiday Bazaar, Memphis College of Art, Saturday, November 23rd, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free.