Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 19, 2019 We Recommend

Soul in the City with DJ Brian Hamilton and More at Canvas 

Soul in the City and Handmade Holiday Market is Saturday, December 21st.

by Julia Baker

Local house DJs Brian Hamilton, Pat Allgood, and friends will bring their souls to the city this Saturday at CANVAS.

The house music collective, otherwise known as Memphis House Mafia, hosts Soul in the City events at CANVAS the third Saturday of each month, emphasizing free musical entertainment for all.

"Making money has never been the goal," says Hamilton. "It's more about making music and sharing it with people."

click to enlarge Brian Hamilton - CREATION STUDIOS
  • Creation Studios
  • Brian Hamilton

Hamilton was influenced to produce electronic music 25 years ago by local artist DJ David the Worm.

"My friend shared some of his mixtapes with me," says Hamilton. "I listened to those, and I thought, 'I'd like to do that, too.'"

Since then, Hamilton has used his previous experience playing piano, as well as tuba in high school band, to shape his electronic musical styles.

"People tend to go for the heavier electronic sounds," he says. "I like music with soul, hence the name Soul in the City. I like music that has vocals, horns, and other real instruments mixed in with the electronic."

Hamilton says he hopes to change peoples' lives with music, just like it has for him.

"I enjoy making people dance and seeing people smile," he says. "Knowing that something you created, someone enjoyed. And the few times people have come up to me and said that the things I did changed their life, that makes it all worth it."

Anyone unable to make it to Soul in the City can catch Hamilton's free set at New Year's Eve with Iz & Diz at Alchemy on December 31st.

Soul in the City and Handmade Holiday Market, CANVAS of Memphis, Saturday, December 21st, 11 p.m., free.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Food & Wine

Get Oat!

Richard Murff 12/19/2019

News Feature

Shop Local: Suburbs

Julia Baker 12/19/2019

The Rant

Economy Class Warfare: The “Joys” of Air Travel

Randy Haspel 12/19/2019

Food & Wine

High Noon at Lucky Cat Opening Soon

Michael Donahue 12/19/2019

We Recommend

Almost Elton John's Christmas Extravaganza at Lafayette’s

Julia Baker 12/19/2019

We Recommend

Soul in the City with DJ Brian Hamilton and More at Canvas

Julia Baker 12/19/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: A Test at Second Line and a Viral Mural

12/19/2019

Film Features

Black Christmas

Chris McCoy 12/19/2019

Cover Feature

"Faith Cometh By Hearing": The Gospel Roots Behind the Memphis Sound

Alex Greene 12/19/2019

Politics Feature

Vandy Poll: Trump, Lee, Congress, and Other Issues

Jackson Baker 12/19/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation