Soul in the City with DJ Brian Hamilton and More at Canvas 

Local house DJs Brian Hamilton, Pat Allgood, and friends will bring their souls to the city this Saturday at CANVAS.

The house music collective, otherwise known as Memphis House Mafia, hosts Soul in the City events at CANVAS the third Saturday of each month, emphasizing free musical entertainment for all.

"Making money has never been the goal," says Hamilton. "It's more about making music and sharing it with people."

Creation Studios

Brian Hamilton

Hamilton was influenced to produce electronic music 25 years ago by local artist DJ David the Worm.

"My friend shared some of his mixtapes with me," says Hamilton. "I listened to those, and I thought, 'I'd like to do that, too.'"

Since then, Hamilton has used his previous experience playing piano, as well as tuba in high school band, to shape his electronic musical styles.

"People tend to go for the heavier electronic sounds," he says. "I like music with soul, hence the name Soul in the City. I like music that has vocals, horns, and other real instruments mixed in with the electronic."

Hamilton says he hopes to change peoples' lives with music, just like it has for him.

"I enjoy making people dance and seeing people smile," he says. "Knowing that something you created, someone enjoyed. And the few times people have come up to me and said that the things I did changed their life, that makes it all worth it."

Anyone unable to make it to Soul in the City can catch Hamilton's free set at New Year's Eve with Iz & Diz at Alchemy on December 31st.

Soul in the City and Handmade Holiday Market, CANVAS of Memphis, Saturday, December 21st, 11 p.m., free.