Southern Reins’ Jockeys & Juleps Fundraiser Goes Virtual 

The Kentucky Derby was rescheduled from May 2nd to September 5th. The annual Jockeys & Juleps Derby Party benefiting Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy has followed the lead with a virtual celebration.

Derby enthusiasts have come to expect big hats and minty bourbon drinks from Southern Reins' annual premier fundraiser. This year, the organization was inspired by the people they serve at the center who face much greater challenges. Southern Reins approached obstacles head-on and explored them as opportunities that can kindle amazing achievement.

click to enlarge Facebook/Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy

The Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy adapts the Jockeys & Juleps fundraiser to fit a unique time.

The result is an online silent and live auction, as well as a wine and bourbon pull. There is also an opportunity to purchase a Watch Party Package for the Kentucky Derby, which will provide a celebration box to enjoy for the running of the last two races of the Triple Crown from the comfort of home.

The Southern Reins Center started in 2015, and Sara Beth Raab, the center's development and communications manager, is able to track the growth. "We started with 12 participants, have grown to 250 participants, and trained 836 volunteers."

Thanks to generous sponsors, this event normally raises over half the funding for the center to help people with disabilities and hardships. The goal for this year is to raise $250,000, which will directly fund the essential services that center participants look forward to and benefit greatly from with each visit to the Collierville center or Lynch Farms in DeSoto County.

Jockeys & Juleps, Saturday, September 5, 3-7 p.m., southernreins.org, $100.