Spaceface Halloween at Crosstown Theater 

Spaceface is bringing its annual Spaceface Halloween concert to Crosstown Theater this weekend, and Jake Ingalls, singer and guitarist for the psychedelic rock band, promises an epic party.

Spaceface, known for its visually appealing backdrops, will be turning the theater into a Stranger Things-themed upside-down Snowball Dance (season 2, episode 9, for reference).

"Our goal with every show is, from the get-go, for people to walk in and see a completely different place than the one that they've been in before," says Ingalls.

To further set the scene, Spaceface will be dressing up like Stranger Things characters.

"I'll be dressing up like Steve," he says. "I've already got my Scoops Ahoy outfit."

The other band members will dress like Hopper (Eric, singer), Eleven (Matt, guitar), Billy (Griffin, bass), Dustin (Peter, keys) and Barb (Big Red, drums).

For the first half of the show, Spaceface will be accompanied by the UpsideDown Ensemble (a 10-piece ensemble from Memphis Symphony Orchestra), two or three extra horn players from Louise Page's band, and some Demogorgons.

"My friend Natalie is flying down from Grand Rapids," says Ingalls. "She's made a lot of props for us before, and she's made an actual Demogorgon costume that she'll be doing wacky stuff with."

Ingalls says this show will double as a single release party for retrofuture tune "Panoramic View," which will be dropping the day before along with a music video.

"For people who've been seeing us from the beginning, it's actually one of our first songs from our first show that we played at Poplar Lounge back in 2012," says Ingalls. "We sort of just let it fall by the wayside for some reason."

Spaceface Halloween with The UpsideDown Ensemble, Crosstown Theatre (right behind the Central Atrium?), Saturday, October 26th, 7-11:30 p.m., $10 in advance, $15 at the door.