Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 27, 2020 We Recommend

Spencer McMillin, Jonathan Magallanes Join Forces for Caritas Chef Partnership Dinner 

The dinnner will be held Thursday, February 27th.

by Julia Baker

Caritas Community Center & Cafe (formerly Caritas Village) has one simple mission: to provide quality food to the public, regardless of their ability to pay. To help carry out that mission, former head chef Spencer McMillin is bringing Jonathan Magallanes of Las Tortugas on as the featured chef in this month's chef partnership dinner to share his Mexican delights.

"Spencer came into my restaurant and became a regular, and we became friends," says Magallanes. "Spencer could ask me to do anything, and I would do it. He approached me and said he'd love to cook together. This was a no-brainer. I've known about Caritas for a while, so I think it's just a perfect opportunity to cook some really good food."

click to enlarge Jonathan Magallanes - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Jonathan Magallanes

Magallanes has spent much of his life living in both Memphis and Mexico City, and he takes culinary influences from both cities to create his own unique spins on classic Mexican dishes, like his tacos al pastor, which traditionally features a sweet and spicy combination of red chile pork and pineapple.

"I like to use juicy pomegranate in place of the pineapple and then use that with fried pork belly," he says. "It's marinated in sour orange, black pepper, and cinnamon. Then, instead of using cilantro, I might use chopped mint. That's sort of a little nod to the pastor in my opinion."

Magallanes is excited to concoct something equally delicious and unique for the dinner for Caritas.

"It's an absolute honor and a privilege to be part of the dinner," he says. "My main philosophy as a chef and a restaurateur is that feeding people is a privilege, period."

Caritas Chef Partnership Dinner featuring Jonathan Magallanes, Caritas Community Center & Cafe, Thursday, February 27th, 6:30-9 p.m., $56/person (not including gratuity).

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Caritas Chef Partnership Dinner @ Caritas Community Center & Cafe

    • Thu., Feb. 27, 6:30-9 p.m. $56
    • Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Food & Wine

Heavy Metal Beer: Hair Bands are Making Brews

Richard Murff 02/27/2020

Viewpoint

Socialism’s Okay. We Already Have It.

Ruth Ogles Johnson 02/27/2020

The Rant

Open Carry for Students on Campus is a Bad Idea

Maya Smith 02/27/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Sweetgrass Smash, Morgan & Morgan & Morgan & Morgan

02/27/2020

The Fly-By

Surviving Victim, Investigators Speak on 2011 Homicide Cold Cases

Shara Clark 02/27/2020

We Recommend

Spencer McMillin, Jonathan Magallanes Join Forces for Caritas Chef Partnership Dinner

Julia Baker 02/27/2020

We Recommend

Farm to Table Conference at CBU Monday

Julia Baker 02/27/2020

Music Features

Get Down Tonight!: KC and the Sunshine Band play Tunica

Alan Sculley 02/27/2020

Film Features

The Call of the Wild: Harrison Ford and a St. Bernard Make It Work

Chris McCoy 02/27/2020

Letter From The Editor

It’s Time to Get “Real”

Bruce VanWyngarden 02/27/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation