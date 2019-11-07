Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 07, 2019 We Recommend

Taste of Tradition: Jack Daniel's Dinner at Peabody 

The event is part of the historic hotel's 150th anniversary celebration.

by Julia Baker

Peabody Hotel celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, offering room package deals, selling special merchandise, and hosting events like the upcoming Jack Daniel's Tasting and Dinner.

"Without Jack Daniel's, there might not be Peabody ducks," says Kelly Brock, director of marketing and communications at The Peabody Memphis. "It was Jack Daniel's that our general manager Frank Schutt and his friend Chip Barwick were drinking in 1933 when they decided to play a prank and put ducks in the fountain."

click to enlarge Whiskey off a duck’s back - PEABODY MEMPHIS
  • Peabody Memphis
  • Whiskey off a duck’s back

The ducks have been a staple in the hotel ever since this event, often referred to as "the taste that started a tradition."

"Over the years, we've created a connection between ourselves and Jack Daniel's," says Brock. "We have now had two teams of ducks that have retired to the Jack Daniel's distillery's cave spring. So they swim around in the same water that is used to make Jack Daniel's, and they feed off the corn from the back of the truck."

On the 75th anniversary of the Peabody ducks in 2008, The Peabody and Jack Daniel's developed an official partnership when Jack Daniel's began supplying single barrels of whiskey, carefully selected by the hotel staff with the guests in mind, called Jack Daniel's Peabody Select Single Barrel.

The whiskey has been a centerfold in the hotel's menu ever since, and now, JD's Master Distiller Jeff Arnett leads a drink tasting, featuring the Jack Daniel's Peach Sour, limited edition whiskeys (including Jack Daniel's own 150th anniversary variety), and whiskey-inspired hors d'oeuvres. Afterward, guests will enjoy a three-course dinner paired with whiskey-infused glazes and sauces.

Jack Daniel's Tasting and Dinner, The Peabody Memphis, Thursday, November 7th, 6-10 p.m., $150.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Jack Daniel's Tasting and Dinner @ The Peabody

    • Thu., Nov. 7, 6 p.m. $150

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Rant

The Housing Game: Investment vs. Human Rights

Aylen Mercado 11/07/2019

Food & Wine

Dr. Bean's Coffee at Puck Food Hall

Lorna Field 11/07/2019

Food & Wine

Murffbrau: Outlaw Brewing in Alabama

Richard Murff 11/07/2019

We Recommend

Taste of Tradition: Jack Daniel's Dinner at Peabody

Julia Baker 11/07/2019

We Recommend

Walk to End Alzheimer's at Tiger Lane Saturday

Julia Baker 11/07/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: College GameDay, Christmas Music — Already

11/07/2019

Cover Feature

Nosey

Michael Donahue 11/07/2019

Film Features

Jojo Rabbit

Chris McCoy 11/07/2019

News Feature

Holiday Eats: What's (and Who's) Cookin'

11/07/2019

Music Features

Do Right Man

Alex Greene 11/07/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation