TBI Says No 

According to WREG, assistant Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director T.J. Jordan said last week the agency is "adamantly against" any cannabis legalization here.

"It amazes us in drug enforcement to know the scourge that drugs put on our communities, our state, our nation, that we would open up Pandora's box to let another drug with psychoactive effects out there and legalize it," Jordan said.

Greener Golf?

In an interview with the Golf Channel last week, pro golfer Robert Garrigus said the PGA should rethink its cannabis policy. He returned to the PGA last week following a three-month suspension after he tested positive for THC.

"I don't cheat the game," he said. "I understand HGH [Human Growth Hormone], anything you are trying to do to cheat the game, you should be suspended for 100 percent. Everything else should be a discussion."

click to enlarge Native Green Wellness Center

Ark-annabis

Native Green Wellness Center — Arkansas' fifth medical cannabis dispensary — opened for business on Independence Day. As of July 1st, sales across all dispensaries there totaled 296 pounds at about $2 million.