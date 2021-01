Terry Manning Channels the Big Bopper in Scorching New Single

click to enlarge

Terry Manning is best known as a producer and master of the mixing board, having been the first house engineer for Ardent Studios in the late '60s, and going on to work on many a classic album through the '70s, '80s, and beyond. But he's also a multi-instrumentalist with some very eclectic records in his own right.In recent years, he's used some Memphis ringers in his band when, say, paying tribute to the legendary Bobby Fuller, a fellow Texas native. That's come as no great surprise, for though Manning is living back in his homeland, he's become a kind of honorary Memphian for life, due to his participation in so many classic records cut here. Indeed, his most recent release was, which features some classic rock 'n' roll cut live here in the Bluff City.It's noteworthy, then, that he's released a new single today on Lucky Seven Records, "What's the Use?," that has one of the most fascinating backstories in recent memory. He offers that story below. Suffice it to say that the track is an absolute scorcher, with the same trademark bravado vocals that Manning brought to his considerably more psychedelic, if equally rocking, '60s album,Maybe it's a Texas thing. Read this tale of how it came to be while you crank up his latest track, and marvel at how one man whose career has spanned the '60s, '70s, and '80s, clear through to the present, can somehow channel the '50s as well. Here, he tells the story: