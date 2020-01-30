The Comedians Following Tool On Tour at 1884 Lounge 

Last year, after a 13-year hiatus, rock band Tool released a new album, Fear Inoculum, and now they're bringing the new tunes to the road with a U.S. tour. Three funnymen, Nick Youssef, Rory Scovel, and Freddy Scott, are big fans, so they've decided to follow the band while making a comedy tour out of it.

"[The idea] came up at a dinner in Los Angeles, when we all decided to go watch the [Tool] show at Staples Center," says Youssef. "And almost in passing, I think as just this joke, I was like, 'Yeah, if they do more dates in 2020, we should start a little tour and go follow them around.'"

click to enlarge Comedians Following Tool on Tour

Two weeks later, Tool released tour dates for January, and Youssef and the others decided to go for it.

"Everyone who knows us knows we love Tool," he says. "And this is one of those moments where the stars sort of aligned in the sense that they haven't had a new album out in a while. We thought we might not have this opportunity for a while, so we jumped on it."

The three have since followed the band to places like San Diego and Austin, where they had the opportunity to meet Adam Jones, Tool's guitarist.

"He came to the show in Austin and watched all of us and had a great time," Youssef says. "He said a lot of very nice things, and we were all beyond thrilled. We all felt like teenagers again. ... They have been so supportive. They put out a tweet and an Instagram [post] telling people about our tour, and we were absolutely floored by that because they don't tweet much about other comedy or music acts."

The Comedians Following Tool On Tour: The Tour, 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall, Thursday, January 30th, 7-11 p.m., $26-$31.