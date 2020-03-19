The Lost Girl 

Is it safe to go to the movie theater? As the COVID-19 virus spreads all over the world, that's the question on every film fan's mind right now. The answer is the same as it is for any public space: To prevent infection, everyone should wash their hands, don't touch their face, maintain social distancing, avoid large crowds, and don't go out if you are sick. A movie theater could present problems with crowds and surfaces that could potentially become contaminated.

Last Friday, Malco Theaters VP and Director of Marketing Karen Melton announced the cinema chain's coronavirus policies, which are designed to mitigate the risks of going to the movies. First, to encourage patrons to stay a safe distance apart, Malco theaters will only sell 50 percent of all available seats to any given screening. Theaters are increasing deep cleaning of all areas where patrons have direct contact with surfaces, including kiosks, counters, restrooms, auditorium seats, and handrails. They are also making sure all employees are up-to-date on the latest protocols for hand-washing and personal cleanliness.

click to enlarge

"Malco Theaters considers cinema cleanliness to be one of our highest priorities," says Melton. "We share everyone's concern regarding coronavirus and are doubling efforts to ensure additional measures are being taken to clean and sanitize the theaters. ... As always, we are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state and local officials. We encourage our patrons to help us maintain a healthier environment by washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and respecting personal boundaries."

The real world is feeling bleak and scary right now, which means it is a good time for some escapism. What story is more escapist than Peter Pan? J.M. Barrie's play, originally subtitled "The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up," premiered in December 1904. Today, the play is a staple of the holiday season. The climax in which the hero breaks the fourth wall to encourage the audience to save the dying fairy Tinkerbell with their applause continues to be a crowd pleaser.

In 1904, Barrie followed it up with a novel that expanded on the story and themes, called Peter and Wendy. It is this version of the story that filmmaker Benh Zeitlin takes as the jumping-off point for his new film, Wendy.

Tackling the Peter Pan mythos seems like a natural fit for Zeitlin. His feature debut, 2012's Beasts of the Southern Wild, tells the story of a Katrina-style natural disaster from the point of view of a 5-year-old girl named Hushpuppy who cannot tell fantasy from reality. Made for $1.5 million, the film earned a Best Picture nomination and made its star, Quvenzhané Wallis, the youngest actress ever nominated for an Academy Award.

click to enlarge Second star to the right and straight on till morning — Devin France (above) stars in Benh Zeitlin’s Wendy.

Like Hushpuppy, Wendy Darling (Devin France) lives in poverty in rural Louisiana. She and her two twin brothers Douglas (Gage Naquin) and James (Gavin Naquin) help out their mother Angela (Shay Walker) in the little cafe she runs by the railroad tracks. But Wendy dreams of a bigger world, and one day, she gets a call to adventure from a mysterious figure riding the rails. Perhaps on a whim, or perhaps heeding a more mysterious and magical force, Wendy and the boys leap from their upstairs window onto the moving train.

Peter (Yashua Mack) is ever a trickster. Via a circuitous and scary route, he leads the Darling children to Neverland, a mysterious volcanic island far from land. There, Wendy and her two brothers meet the Lost Boys, Peter's followers, who have found the secret to eternal youth. But there are others on the island as well, a group of older people who have somehow lost their youthful immortality. Buzzo (Lowell Landes) leads the group trying to regain the secret, and their youth, by hunting a glowing underwater creature Peter calls Mother.

In the play, Wendy is the voice of reason and a bit of a spoilsport whose function it is to balance out Peter's wildness. Zeitlin and France make the character much more curious and daring, even if at times she seems a little disconnected from the wonders around her. Wendy was shot for $6 million in Louisiana and the island of Montserrat, site of one of the few active volcanoes in the Caribbean.

The film is an absolute feast for the eyes. As in Beasts, Zeitlin is at his best wringing beauty from desolation. Scenes with Peter and Wendy hiding from marauding adults in beach hotels half buried by pyroclastic flows are as beautiful and mysterious as anything you'll see in a film this year. Zeitlin makes the most of his limited special effects budget by delivering some trippy underwater imagery.

But along the way to visual brilliance, the director sacrifices story. It's reasonable to assume, at this point, that everyone is at least passingly familiar with Peter Pan. But if you're not, you're going to have a hard time figuring out what's going on once the action moves to the island. Better to just sit back and let the beauty of Wendy flow over you, and escape to Neverland for a few precious minutes.