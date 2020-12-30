Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 06, 2021 Opinion » The Rant

The Year of Magical Thinking 

By Jesse Davis

My girlfriend Sydnie and I have a tradition, picked up from a time one of my bands played an unpaid gig at a New Year's Eve party half a decade or so ago. In a scene that's increasingly hard to imagine now, roughly 10 months into this pandemic, the band and partygoers crammed into local filmmaker/illustrator/personality Mike McCarthy's attic amid low-budget movie props and spinner racks of underground comic books, for the entirety of the mercifully short set. We were so close to each other and not a mask in sight! Those were the days.

After the set, McCarthy bade everyone grab a suitcase — or guitar case — for a countdown-to-midnight promenade around the block. Our host claimed that the walk was a New Orleans tradition that guaranteed prosperity in the coming year. Since it was so weird and whimsical — and since I made a little more money playing music the next year — I decided the tradition was both charming and effective, and I made up my mind to adopt it. So, every New Year's Eve just before midnight, Sydnie and I grab suitcases and champagne and jog around the block listening to fireworks and car horns.

That is, until NYE 2019.

click to enlarge Can our hopes for the year fit in a suitcase? - JESSE DAVIS
  • Jesse Davis
  • Can our hopes for the year fit in a suitcase?

Syd was in Idaho visiting family. Though I had been on the first leg of the trip with her, I hopped on a flight back to Memphis right after Christmas, so we made do with a midnight phone call. "So we skip a year. What's the worst that can happen," I probably thought to myself, "a global pandemic and the emergence of latent autocratic sentiment in the Republican Party? Gimme a break!" Now, I'm not taking credit for all of 2020, but Syd and I made damn sure we walked around the block this year. But did you? Did you wear your lucky underpants? Did we all eat enough black-eyed peas and collard greens to turn this thing around?

It sounds pretty crazy when typed out in black and white, which is how I've felt for most of the past nine or 10 months, as people, whether ironically or honestly, shook their fists and cursed 2020. I'm pretty sure 2020 didn't close rural hospitals or sow anti-science sentiments in Tennessee. Though it's not the year, I do think many of the travesties of 2020 have a common root. Namely, that we don't want to face facts. In fact, there's an alternate fact for every scenario! Australia and California were aflame, not because of climate change, but thanks to improper sweeping of the forest floors. Black Lives Matter protesters weren't exercising their constitutional right to protest to demand fair treatment from law enforcement, they were anarchists agitating to bring down the state. Maybe 352,000 Americans have died because of COVID, or maybe it's a Democratic plot to tarnish Trump's spotless record. And, boy howdy, without Democratic interference and baseless witch hunts, nothing could have brought down our Fearless Leader!

This choose-your-own-adventure approach to history has gotten out of hand, and we in Tennessee are among the worst offenders in a nation of conspiracy theorists. It's why our COVID numbers are so high, why our leaders don't feel they have to do much of anything to protect or serve us. Governor Bill Lee can wash his hands and sidestep any responsibility for combating the coronavirus as long as his office keeps sending out emails about how hard he's praying. Senator Marsha Blackburn and incoming Senator Bill Hagerty can vote against our basic economic needs as long as they steadfastly refuse to accept the reality that President Trump lost the election more than two months ago, instead, persisting with baseless claims of election fraud.

I had hoped 2021 would be the year when I would write a little less about disinformation and conspiracy theories in this space. I even had a downright hopeful column about overcoming distance written and ready to go. But that was before a suicide bomber blew up an RV and parts of downtown Nashville near the AT&T building, apparently because he believed conspiracies about 5G internet. That was before The Washington Post released an audio file of the president of the United States pressuring Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes, like a scene out of the cheapest, clumsiest Goodfellas knockoff.

We can't just tally and retally votes until we achieve a result we like. Neither can we contain a disease by ignoring it, or put off combating climate change until it's convenient for shareholders. Some things can't be spun.

Will 2021 be yet another year of magical thinking, of hanging our hopes on black-eyed peas and New Year's traditions and conspiracy theories? Or will we finally, mercifully, admit that many of our problems are of our own making — and, thus, within our ability to change?

Jesse Davis is the Flyer copy editor and book editor.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Rant »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Tiger in the Bathroom
New Year, New You: Ways to be Your Best Self in 2021
Ecco and Libro Executive Chef Armando Gagliano Pays Homage to Childhood Dishes
No Tears Suite: Memorializing the Little Rock Nine With Jazz
Roland versus Kustoff? Conflict Over Who’s the Most Trumpian
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

The Tiger in the Bathroom

Bruce VanWyngarden 01/06/2021

Cover Feature

New Year, New You: Ways to be Your Best Self in 2021

Flyer Staff 01/06/2021

Food & Wine

Ecco and Libro Executive Chef Armando Gagliano Pays Homage to Childhood Dishes

Michael Donahue 01/06/2021

We Recommend

Join Graceland for Elvis’ 86th Birthday Celebration

Julie Ray 01/06/2021

The Rant

The Year of Magical Thinking

Jesse Davis 01/06/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Memphis on TikTok, Garth Brooks for Sale on Nextdoor

01/06/2021

Music Features

No Tears Suite: Memorializing the Little Rock Nine With Jazz

Alex Greene 01/06/2021

Politics Feature

Roland versus Kustoff? Conflict Over Who’s the Most Trumpian

Jackson Baker 01/06/2021

News Blog

Feds: Operation LeGend Yielded Most Arrests in Memphis

Toby Sells 01/05/2021

News Blog

New Tool Tells You When You Can Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Toby Sells 01/05/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation