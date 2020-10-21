Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Theatre Memphis Resident and Scenic Designer Hosts Fall- and Halloween-Themed Photo Sessions 

Jack Netzel-Yates designed two backdrops for Photo Ops & Lollipops.

by Julie Ray

Are you a nerdy librarian by day, sexy schoolgirl by night? Corporate executive during the work week, but a weekend Hell's Angel? Here's the perfect holiday photo opportunity for you. Bring the family in for a sweet autumn photo, then get your nobody-understands-me emo gear together to memorialize your first Halloween pandemic experience.

How great is it? According to local creative Falon Karcher, "I think this is just a super-cool idea. It just shows that when the going gets tough, theater people build their way through it. This does my heart good and I can't wait to be back on that stage."

What Karcher and others are talking about is the work of Theatre Memphis resident and scenic designer Jack Netzel-Yates, who has created a Fall Harvest theme (great for families) and the Haunted Victorian (great for costumes) to create your next frame-worthy portrait. These photos will also look snazzy on the annual holiday cards that you'll be sending in the next few months. Costumes are encouraged, and the whole gang can be in the shot, as this is a pet-friendly event. Whether you choose to come in costume or in classic autumnal attire, you're sure to capture a delightful memory with this specialty Halloween photo shoot.

Hallowdaze: Photo Ops & Lollipops, Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24, by appointment, $10-$20, $5 additional person.

