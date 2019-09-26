Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 26, 2019 Music » Music Features

Thigh Master, Parsnip, and Michael Beach Will Blow Memphis Minds at Gonerfest 

by Ben Stanley

When Matthew Ford lived in Memphis as a kid, he once went on a school trip to see a "Masters of Florence" art exhibition at the Pyramid. He remembers works by Leonardo DaVinci being on display.

"Now," says Ford, leader of Australian guitar-pop group Thigh Master, "it's filled with huge bears and BB guns."

Time has a funny way of messing with — and informing — the trajectory of all things. Twelve years after leaving Memphis at 14 for his hometown of Brisbane, Australia, Ford is back this weekend leading an Australian pop invasion of Gonerfest 16.

Along with the Flying Nun Records-inspired Thigh Master are highly anticipated all-girl pop quartet Parsnip and Oakland transplant Michael Beach and the Artists. Though Thigh Master was originally Brisbane-based, all three groups now call Melbourne home.

click to enlarge Thigh Master
  • Thigh Master

"There's always so many Australian bands that play [at Gonerfest], so it's cool to be able to do it," Parsnip drummer Carolyn Hawkins says. "There just seems to be a nice Melbourne-Memphis connection."

You could hook Ford's history into that vein like an IV drip. The Toowoomba-born 26-year-old grew up in Germantown, thanks to his father's job, and received his early musical education through his older brother Daniel's passion for Goner Records.

This month, Goner, whose long-standing Flying Nun Records love is shared by Ford (Toy Love, The 3Ds, Bats, and The Clean are huge influences) — will be putting out Thigh Master's second album, Now For Example.

"When I was in high school [in Australia], I was listening to a lot of Jay Reatard stuff, King Louie, early Ty [Segall], and then the Flying Nun stuff, so Goner has played a huge role in influencing my musical tastes," Ford says.

Add them all up and you get what a 2016 article from Noisey Australia described as "emo music for those who drink XXXX Gold mid-morning at the Mansfield Tavern." For the many non-Queenslanders out there, a reasonable local translation of that might be: "emo music for those who drink Miller High Life mid-morning at Alex's."

The needle definitely hits the groove. Beach, who'll play bass with Thigh Master at Gonerfest in brother Daniel's absence, says the vibrancy of the current Melbourne scene comes from the fact that sustainable success in Australian music is a virtual oasis — and everyone knows it.

"In Australia, you understand before you set out that there's very little chance of being big or 'making it,'" says Beach, a Californian transplant whose earlier bands, Electric Jellyfish and Shovels, previously made waves in the Lucky Country.

"It frees you up to just do whatever the hell you want to do for the reasons you want to do them. In America, it exists a little less because there's always that feeling of 'if I just do this, this, and this, I might not have to work a job anymore.' It's a pretty special thing in Australia. You develop a bit more of a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor."

That "pirate-smiling" Aussie mirth is there with Parsnip, whose poppy hooks will remind listeners of Flying Nun pillars Look Purple, Go Blue, but with a sharper dagger than Kiwis can ever muster. Paris Rebel Richens, the band's bassist and songwriter, is a rising star on the Aussie scene, having already impressed music fans with Melbourne's Hierophants.

While the rest of Parsnip are first-timers, this will be Hawkins' third excursion to Gonerfest, having previously attended as a regular punter in 2012 and played with Melbourne guitar pop trio Chook Race four years later.

"It doesn't feel, like, super industry," she says. "It feels independent and genuine — and actually exciting."

The Aussie acts will join an impressive overall bill at Gonerfest 16, some nights of which sold out a month prior to the first show on Thursday, September 26th.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Music Features »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Viewpoint

Why Republicans are Afraid to Challenge Trump

Juan Williams 09/26/2019

Food & Wine

Two Fine Farmhouse Ales From High Cotton and Wiseacre

Richard Murff 09/26/2019

We Recommend

Tim and Eric's David Liebe Hart Peforms at CANVAS

Julia Baker 09/26/2019

We Recommend

RuPaul's Drag Race's Brooke Lynn Hytes at Club Spectrum

Julia Baker 09/26/2019

Book Features

Myth & Memory: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer

Jesse Davis 09/26/2019

News Feature

King of Laughs: Comedian Kevin James Comes to Cannon Center

Julia Baker 09/26/2019

Music Features

Thigh Master, Parsnip, and Michael Beach Will Blow Memphis Minds at Gonerfest

Ben Stanley 09/26/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: B.B. King's Google Doodle and a Tearjerker Reunion

09/26/2019

The Fly-By

Of Bikes & Birds

Maya Smith 09/26/2019

Sports Feature

The Tigers Home Field Advantage is Real

Frank Murtaugh 09/26/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation