Tim and Eric's David Liebe Hart Peforms at CANVAS 

David Liebe Hart, musician, puppeteer, and actor known for his bizarre puppetry and voice characterizations on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Good Job!, hosts the Carnival for a Cause FunRazor at CANVAS of Memphis this weekend.

At this fund-raising event, Hart will bewilder and entertain the audience with songs about extraterrestrials, trains, and ghosts, with the help of partner-in-crime Jonah Mociun's electronic beats and Hart's puppet sidekicks.

"I do a mixture of electronic music, country western, and rock-and-roll," says Hart. "I've experimented with lots of genres. The only music I just can't get into is rap music because it's sending out negativity of violence and disrespect for women, disrespect for the law, and killing each other. I just can't go there."

click to enlarge Jessica Pohl

David Liebe Hart

But, as it turns out, Hart's main sidekick puppet, Chip the Black Boy, raps.

"That's Jonah's doing," says Hart. "He's got my puppet being bad. Chip used to be on a puppet show on The Junior Christian Science Bible Lesson Program, but now he's made to become an evil rap guy."

Hart credits many notable artists as his influences, such as Jim Henson, a renowned puppeteer known for his work on Sesame Street and The Muppets.

"Jim Henson was my Sunday school teacher in the Christian Science Church," says Hart.

In between musical numbers, Hart will share stories of his alleged alien abduction, relationship troubles, and whatever else comes to mind.

Hart says that not only will the performance help to raise funds for P.A.S.S. Forward Liberty, Memphis Arts Movement, and Pigtopia, but also the audience's energy. "Music raises the vibrations of people to be happy and gives them energy to enjoy life," he says. "Comedy does the same, and so does acting."

Carnival for a Cause FunRazor, CANVAS of Memphis, Thursday, September 26th, 2 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10 G.A., $30 VIP.