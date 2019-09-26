Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 26, 2019 We Recommend

Tim and Eric's David Liebe Hart Peforms at CANVAS 

The fund-raiser benefits P.A.S.S. Forward Liberty, Memphis Arts Movement, and Pigtopia.

by Julia Baker

David Liebe Hart, musician, puppeteer, and actor known for his bizarre puppetry and voice characterizations on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Good Job!, hosts the Carnival for a Cause FunRazor at CANVAS of Memphis this weekend.

At this fund-raising event, Hart will bewilder and entertain the audience with songs about extraterrestrials, trains, and ghosts, with the help of partner-in-crime Jonah Mociun's electronic beats and Hart's puppet sidekicks.

"I do a mixture of electronic music, country western, and rock-and-roll," says Hart. "I've experimented with lots of genres. The only music I just can't get into is rap music because it's sending out negativity of violence and disrespect for women, disrespect for the law, and killing each other. I just can't go there."

click to enlarge David Liebe Hart - JESSICA POHL
  • Jessica Pohl
  • David Liebe Hart

But, as it turns out, Hart's main sidekick puppet, Chip the Black Boy, raps.

"That's Jonah's doing," says Hart. "He's got my puppet being bad. Chip used to be on a puppet show on The Junior Christian Science Bible Lesson Program, but now he's made to become an evil rap guy."

Hart credits many notable artists as his influences, such as Jim Henson, a renowned puppeteer known for his work on Sesame Street and The Muppets.

"Jim Henson was my Sunday school teacher in the Christian Science Church," says Hart.

In between musical numbers, Hart will share stories of his alleged alien abduction, relationship troubles, and whatever else comes to mind.

Hart says that not only will the performance help to raise funds for P.A.S.S. Forward Liberty, Memphis Arts Movement, and Pigtopia, but also the audience's energy. "Music raises the vibrations of people to be happy and gives them energy to enjoy life," he says. "Comedy does the same, and so does acting."

Carnival for a Cause FunRazor, CANVAS of Memphis, Thursday, September 26th, 2 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10 G.A., $30 VIP.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend User Submitted
    Carnival for a Cause FunRazor @ Canvas

    • Thu., Sept. 26, 2-11:59 p.m. $13 in advance, $15 door for adults. Kids free
    • Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Viewpoint

Why Republicans are Afraid to Challenge Trump

Juan Williams 09/26/2019

Food & Wine

Two Fine Farmhouse Ales From High Cotton and Wiseacre

Richard Murff 09/26/2019

We Recommend

Tim and Eric's David Liebe Hart Peforms at CANVAS

Julia Baker 09/26/2019

We Recommend

RuPaul's Drag Race's Brooke Lynn Hytes at Club Spectrum

Julia Baker 09/26/2019

Book Features

Myth & Memory: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer

Jesse Davis 09/26/2019

News Feature

King of Laughs: Comedian Kevin James Comes to Cannon Center

Julia Baker 09/26/2019

Music Features

Thigh Master, Parsnip, and Michael Beach Will Blow Memphis Minds at Gonerfest

Ben Stanley 09/26/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: B.B. King's Google Doodle and a Tearjerker Reunion

09/26/2019

The Fly-By

Of Bikes & Birds

Maya Smith 09/26/2019

Sports Feature

The Tigers Home Field Advantage is Real

Frank Murtaugh 09/26/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation