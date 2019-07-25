Time to Save: Details on Tax-Free Weekend 

Tax-free weekend is coming right up, and Tennessee shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on more than 150 different items, including clothing, school supplies, and computers, from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26th, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th, thanks to the state of Tennessee's annual tax-free weekend.

And it's not just for Tennessee residents. Anyone shopping in Tennessee this weekend is eligible to take advantage of the savings.

Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement: "The sales tax holiday means hard-earned dollars go back into the hands of Tennessee families. We encourage everyone to participate and take advantage of the savings during what can be an expensive time of year."

There are a few guidelines, however. State and local taxes will not be collected on exempt items that cost $100 or less per item, or computers that cost $1,500 or less.

"This is an important savings opportunity for everyone. We want to remind people about it because it only happens one weekend a year," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano added. The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.

To eliminate any possible confusion over what's eligible for the tax break, the state has created a full list of tax-exempt items at tntaxholiday.com.

The list is long and comprehensive, and it includes what might be considered some surprising items, such as wedding gowns (good luck finding one for under $100), jogging apparel, hats (including cowboy hats and baseball hats), chef uniforms, bowling shirts, bathing suits, and even lingerie, including underwear, bras, and thongs.

click to enlarge Jeonghyeon Noh | Dreamstime.com

And of course, almost any school supplies you can think of are on the list, including paper, pens, pencils, paste, chalk, calculators, tape, and, as mentioned, computers under $1,500.

The state has also created a list of items not eligible for the tax-free weekend. It might be worth checking, since it gets sort of picky. Some items not covered include belt buckles, briefcases, computer software, safety goggles, handbags, jewelry, printers, reference books, maps, and globes.

Your best course of action is probably to make a list of what you need or would like to buy and go to the state's tntaxholiday.com website and see what's exempt. Another tip: Go early for best selection. Think of this weekend like Black Friday in July. Happy shopping!