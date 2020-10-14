Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 14, 2020 We Recommend

Time Warp: Zombies Take the Drive-In this Saturday 

Featuring Zombieland, Re-Animator, and more.

by Julie Ray

This dusk-till-dawn Halloween horrorthon movie event features four beloved flicks of undead insanity, including Zombieland, Re-Animator, Night of the Living Dead, and Return of the Living Dead.

Most of us are zombied-out after what seems like a decade of TWD. Oh, wait. It has been 10 years. Those jerks are no better off, and the series should have been canceled when (spoilers) Negan lost Lucille and became a wuss. But let's stay on topic.

The films that will be showing at this edition of the Time Warp Drive-In are classics. You might have piled your friends in the trunk of your 1968 Dodge Charger to see cult classic gore at the drive-in for an original showing of Night of the Living Dead in the late '60s. A quick internet search reveals that the Dodge Charger still has the roomiest trunk. Pile them in again for a night at the drive-in starting with Zombieland, the 2009 zom-com starring Woody Harrelson. These films are pure undead brain gold.

click to enlarge Braaaaaaaains! - FACEBOOK/TIME WARP DRIVE-IN
  • Facebook/Time Warp Drive-In
  • Braaaaaaaains!

Shout-out to former Contemporary Media co-worker Celeste Dixon who is part of the art and film collective Piano Man Pictures, which is offering "vintage intermission insanity between all films." It's nonstop horror, y'all.

We're all pretty happy that the Time Warp is back after a COVID intermission. Just a reminder to wear your mask when outside your car or going to the snack bar so we can continue to enjoy future warped events.

Night of the Living Time Warp: Zombies Take the Drive-In, Malco Summer 4 Drive-In, 5310 Summer, Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:15 p.m., $10.

Related Locations

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Halloween Cartel
Grub Life: Chef David Todd is Cooking Healthy
Still Kicking: 901 FC’s Strange and Disappointing Season Ends
Self HEELP
2020 Vision: Indie Memphis Film Festival Moves Outdoors and Online
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

The Halloween Cartel

Bruce VanWyngarden 10/14/2020

Food & Wine

Grub Life: Chef David Todd is Cooking Healthy

Michael Donahue 10/14/2020

Sports Feature

Still Kicking: 901 FC’s Strange and Disappointing Season Ends

Samuel X. Cicci 10/14/2020

We Recommend

Time Warp: Zombies Take the Drive-In this Saturday

Julie Ray 10/14/2020

We Recommend

Edge Motor Museum Hosts Car Show this Weekend

Julie Ray 10/14/2020

Music Features

Self HEELP

Jesse Davis 10/14/2020

The Rant

Disconnected: Don’t Make Me Pull This TV Over

Dennis Phillippi 10/14/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: COVID’s Web and Sexy Treats

10/14/2020

The Fly-By

Opening Overton

Toby Sells 10/14/2020

The Fly-By

Robot Rise at University of Memphis

Matthew Harris 10/14/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation