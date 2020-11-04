Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 04, 2020 Opinion » The Rant

TVA Superheroes to the Rescue! 

by Tom Jones

Faced with serious questions about its operations, environmental commitment, and budget priorities, what's the Tennessee Valley Authority's latest response to the possible loss of its largest customer, Memphis? "Let them eat cake," packaged as a 20-page coloring book — Power With Purpose, Memphis Edition.

Once again demonstrating its tone-deafness, TVA released its T.E.A.M. (TVA Energy Allies Member) coloring book October 15th under the name of the Allen Fossil Plant. While the coloring book's timing is strange enough, coming in the midst of a serious and high-stakes debate about TVA's future in Memphis, launching a coloring book as a product of the Allen Fossil Plant suggests a bout of amnesia. That plant was closed — or "retired," as TVA puts it — in March 2018 in the wake of an outcry about the 3.5 million cubic yards of toxin-laden coal ash that remains here.

click to enlarge Patronizing PR attempt … assemble!
  • Patronizing PR attempt … assemble!

In 2017, high levels of arsenic and other toxins were found in the plant's monitoring wells, sparking widespread concern about the risks to Memphis' drinking water. The Allen Fossil Plant is a poor chapter in TVA's history and it's beyond odd that TVA dedicated this coloring book to that plant, which TVA operated in Memphis for half a century.

In retrospect, doing what was right at the plant throughout the years didn't require superheroes. It just required that TVA pay attention to the city on the western edge of its service area. But Memphis never seemed to matter.

After being ignored by TVA for decades, Memphis decided there must be a better way. Looking west across the river, Memphis saw a yellow brick road leading to competitive energy prices. It led away from TVA, to buying power on the open market and paying a lot less money for electric power than it had been paying TVA for nearly a century.

TVA would have none of that, so it created an ace team of comic book superheroes for Memphis, promising to prevent Memphis from leaving the fold. Backed by a slick public relations and lobbying campaign, and checks written to what it saw as politically influential organizations, TVA finally discovered Memphis, after years of donations and incentives that never made their way west of the Tennessee River.

What else did Memphis get from this energy giant that pays its president an annual salary of $8.1 million and sports a fleet of private aircraft? TVA went overboard and printed a coloring book, the message of which is a deliberate oversimplification of how TVA generates power. Although TVA says this coloring book was created as an educational tool for elementary school children, TVA apparently hopes that if it can teach the children of Memphis how TVA generates power, then perhaps that knowledge will rub off on their parents.

"The free coloring book features stickers, trading cards, and age-appropriate information ... and features ethnically diverse superheroes drawn against the backdrop of the iconic Memphis landscapes," TVA's website announced. Naturally, the superheroes all wear a TVA patch.

So, who are the coloring book's superheroes? There's Environmental Eddy, Fossil Fred, Solar Sally, Natural Gas Nita, Transmission Ted, and Windy Walda, each featured on a trading card you can remove from the coloring book and swap with your friends. There's even a page of colorful stickers designed to win over any five-year-old's heart.

It's BYOC (bring your own crayons) to color illustrations of all of TVA's superheroes, plus Killowatt Kim, Hydro Henry, and Nuclear Nella. Inside the slick full-color front cover there's a caricature of President Franklin Roosevelt that eerily resembles Boss Crump.

As Memphians open their electric bills these days, it's with the knowledge that they pay the highest percentage of their incomes for energy in the nation, according to the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy. Maybe a coloring book will ease the pain. Or maybe this coloring book is a subtle reminder that, historically, coloring has been considered inferior to drawing, much like Memphis has been to TVA over the years.

Or perhaps this coloring book is little more than an expensive public relations blunder bearing a less-than-subtle warning to Memphis: Stay within the lines.

Tom Jones is the editor of Smart City Blog.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More The Rant »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Waiting is the Hardest Part
Too Close to Call!
Flocking Fabulous! Wine Merchant Offers Three New Vintages
Optic Sink
The Peace Project Brings Meditative Music to the Mississippi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

The Waiting is the Hardest Part

Bruce VanWyngarden 11/04/2020

The Rant

TVA Superheroes to the Rescue!

Tom Jones 11/04/2020

Food & Wine

Crystal Bridges and Arkansas Brews

Richard Murff 11/04/2020

Food & Wine

Flocking Fabulous! Wine Merchant Offers Three New Vintages

Michael Donahue 11/04/2020

Music Features

Optic Sink

Alex Greene 11/04/2020

Art Feature

The Peace Project Brings Meditative Music to the Mississippi

Jesse Davis 11/04/2020

We Recommend

Resin Ability

Julie Ray 11/04/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet

11/04/2020

The Fly-By

Best of Memphis

Toby Sells 11/04/2020

TV Features

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb: The Local Angle

Chris McCoy 11/04/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation