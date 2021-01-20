USL Announces 2021 Season Format, Opening Dates 

USL Championship

The USL Championship announced on Thursday following the league’s Board of Governors meeting that the 2021 regular season will begin on or about May 1, see the teams split into four divisions, and will contain a 32-game slate running across 27 weeks through the end of October with playoffs scheduled for November. In voting for a flexible start date, the Governors have approved for clubs to begin play anywhere between April 24th and May 15th. Further announcements on scheduling, divisional alignment, and playoff structure will be made in the coming months, and the league will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 crises in the event that alterations to the format need to be made.

