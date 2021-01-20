Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 21, 2021 Sports » Sports Feature

USL Announces 2021 Season Format, Opening Dates 

By Samuel X. Cicci
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
  • USL Championship
Following a Board of Governors meeting, the United Soccer League (USL) announced that teams would begin the 2021 season on or about May 1st.

As opposed to the usual Eastern and Western conferences, the league will see teams split into four separate divisions. A 32-game slate will run for 27 weeks, with the season expected to conclude in October, followed by playoffs in November.

To account for any necessary flexibility, the Board has approved teams to begin play anywhere between April 24th and May 15th. Stay tuned for specifics on Memphis 901 FC, as further details will be forthcoming over the next few months, but may be subject to changes due to COVID-19. The full release can be read below:

The USL Championship announced on Thursday following the league’s Board of Governors meeting that the 2021 regular season will begin on or about May 1, see the teams split into four divisions, and will contain a 32-game slate running across 27 weeks through the end of October with playoffs scheduled for November.

In voting for a flexible start date, the Governors have approved for clubs to begin play anywhere between April 24th and May 15th. Further announcements on scheduling, divisional alignment, and playoff structure will be made in the coming months, and the league will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 crises in the event that alterations to the format need to be made.

