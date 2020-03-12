Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 12, 2020

USL Championship Temporarily Suspends Play 

by Samuel X. Cicci
Earlier today, the United Soccer League (USL) made the decision to temporarily suspend matches for a minimum of 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority," said USL CEO Alec Papadakis in statement. "In consultation with local, state, and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days."
click to enlarge Bluff City Mafia pre-game last Saturday - COURTESY MEMPHIS 901 FC
  • Courtesy Memphis 901 FC
  • Bluff City Mafia pre-game last Saturday

The ruling comes on the heels of Major League Soccer's decision to halt its season, while the US Soccer Federation cancelled friendlies for the men's and women's national teams.

901 FC's April 4th trip to Hartford Athletic had already been postponed indefinitely, but the USL's decision means that Memphis will also, at minimum, miss league matches against Saint Louis FC, Swope Park Rangers, and Birmingham Legion, as well as the U.S. Open Cup meeting at Mike Rose Soccer Complex with Chattanooga FC.

Memphis fell 4-2 last Saturday in its home opener against Indy Eleven.


