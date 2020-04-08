Virtual Deadlock: County Commission Fails to Resolve COVID Funding 

click to enlarge Jackson Baker

Sharing the screen during part of Monday's prolonged County Commission meeting were (top row) Commission Chair Mark Billingsley and Commissioner Tami Sawyer; (bottom row) County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman, County C.A.O. Dwan Gilliom, and CFO Mathilde Crosby.

Several things have not changed during the transformation of Shelby County Commission meetings from open affairs held in the public auditorium of the Vasco Smith County Building Downtown to the current audio-visual affairs conducted online, with the commissioners and supporting county personnel all connecting virtually from their own separate computer spaces.The meetings still engender seemingly endless back-and-forth bickering and bartering, still suffer from the longueurs, and still move toward their drawn-out conclusion in the most anti-climactic ways imaginable.Which is not to say that grave and significant matters do not get dealt with, along with not-so-momentous but still intriguing matters such as Commissioner’s conclusion that someone was “a piss-poor communicator.”Who did she mean? It was hard to tell, since Sawyer’s opinion was of the open-mic variety, spilled unintentionally and only fragmentally during a lull in the proceedings Monday. Sawyer quickly realized she was being overheard, got her mic turned off, and the agenda item under discussion went on being discussed as it had been.An hour or so later, however, Commission Chairmancould not resist saying aloud, “I hope that wasn’t me you were talking about.” Sawyer, who had meanwhile apologized for her lapse, allowed as how “Yeah, it was,” then gave a mischievous chuckle to indicate she was kidding, and never did acknowledge who had actually been the subject of her observation.Actually, all the commissioners, as each of them has demonstrated more than once, have decent talents for communicating. The problem Monday was that nobody ever quite managed to convince a majority of the others regarding the one subject that proved most time-consuming and most vexing — how to fund a $2 million commitment to the Shelby County Health Department and the Emergency Management Agency to help deal with the coronavirus emergency, part of $10 million altogether that needed to be pared from a forthcoming county budget that was already threatened with mega-deficit.Was the money to come out of proportionately deducted portions of monies counted on by the various departments of county government, as County Mayorhad proposed? Or could it instead be carved in one big hunk out of the county’s Public Works budget, as Sawyer,, and budget chairhad all proposed?The problem with the mayor’s idea quickly became evident in complaints called into the meeting from various elected clerks protesting the potential diminution of their funding. The problem with the Sawyer-Jones-Ford plan was that it would violate two desiderata by causing layoffs and by canceling county contracts. In the end, neither of those alternatives, nor any other, would pass muster with a commission majority, and the solution was postponed until the commission convenes again — virtually — in committee meetings on Wednesday of next week.The most remarkable thing about Monday’s meeting, a “Webinar” affair as indicated, was that, despite various technical glitches, such as people’s mics going off — or on — at the wrong time, the meeting developed its themes in the same slowly accretive way as always, threats, like Ed Ford’s to start calling out administrative improprieties, got made the same way as before. Tempers flared and subsided in familiar ways, and key players determined the political flavor of certain outcomes merely by shifting from one partisan group to the ranks of the other in the case of a particular vote. All of this, according to the long-established patterns characteristic of boisterous public meetings with everybody on hand to stare everybody else down.And, just as it was when they were all together in one place, they had difficulty in finding a place in the proceedings to hang up and say goodbye. Somebody always had some last words that had to be said. And that’s how bare-bones agendas, like Monday’s, become five-hour meetings.In all fairness, the time and energy spent in trying — and failing — to devise a framework for making truly serious financial cuts for the sake of a cause so urgent as confronting the worldwide scourge of COVID-19, to pay for the PPEs and other paraphernalia of constructive self-defense, was not wasted. They’ll get it right next time now that they’ve worked out the kinks.Meantime another thorny matter, that of what to do about the issue of paper ballots in forthcoming county elections, was postponed on the quite logical grounds that the Shelby County Election Commission has not yet crossed its own Rubicon on the matter. It will, though, and almost certainly in time for the Commission’s next installment of Webinar.SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD: Five of the nine Positions are up.Incumbentis unopposed.Incumbenthas opposition fromandIncumbentis opposed by, andIncumbentwill be opposed by, and, if his signatures check out,Incumbentwill apparently be opposed by, whose signatures are undergoing verification.LEGISLATIVE PRIMARY RACESRepublican(incumbent) is unopposed in his primary, as is Democratin hers.Democrat(incumbent) has two known primary opponents,and, with another,, awaiting verification of his nominating signatures.Challengerseems to have dibs, as first-term incumbent’s petition did not contain enough valid signatures.Long-term incumbenthas four Democratic challengers:, andhas filed as an Independent.Democratic Minority Leaderhas the primary to herself.Incumbent Democratis opposed byIncumbent Democrathad two Democratic challengers,andIncumbent Democrathas a possible challenger if’s signatures check out.Incumbenthas the primary to himself.Incumbent Republicanis unopposed in his primary, as Democratis in hers.Incumbent Democratand Republican challengerare unopposed in their respective primaries and await a rematch November.For Democrats —— seek their party’s nod for this open seat, while Republicansandseem destined to tangle in their primary.Democratic incumbentmay have a primary challenger if’s signatures check out.Republican incumbenthas a serious challenger in his primary, former Shelby County GOP chairDemocratic incumbenthas a party challenger in perennial candidateFirst-term Republicanhas primary opposition from, while Democrat’s signatures are being checked for verification in her primary.GENERAL SESSIONS COURT CLERK: Democratic nomineeand Republican nomineeare matched.