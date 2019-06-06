Weed — All About It 

Maybe you've seen those Weedmaps billboards popping up across Memphis. Maybe you've wondered why they're here, when we don't have any legal weed.

I did. So, I asked the company.

Weedmaps spokesperson Carl Fillichio said in a statement that the billboard campaign "is to provide communities with credible, verifiable facts about the benefits of legal cannabis. As states across the country consider cannabis legalization, there is a lot of misinformation out there.

click to enlarge Weedmaps/Facebook

"So we think that it's important to share and talk about the benefits — underpinned by independent research — regarding cannabis. We want people to be educated with facts, and it is our intention to foster open, informed discussion and debate."

The Weedmaps billboard at G.E Patterson and B.B. King reads "crime rates [lower by] 19 percent after a community weed dispensary opens." It's a Weedfact, according to Fillichio. Weedmaps now has 35 Weedfacts billboards up in Tennessee — 10 in Memphis, 25 in Nashville. It's part of a 25-state, 971-billboard blitz.

"We only cite facts from independent government studies, reputable news agencies, and academic research papers," Fillichio said. "We do not have any relationship — financial or otherwise — with the individuals or organizations with whom we cite data from."

click to enlarge Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association

Weedfacts billboards address tax revenue, economic and employment impact, youth usage, housing values, and opioid use/related deaths.

Weedmaps is an online space to find marijuana dispensaries all over the country. There, you can also learn about cannabis, review cannabis businesses, and "connect with other like-minded users."

The Weedmaps billboards make a clear and public point in an overall cannabis conversation that's largely been presided over only in committee rooms here. They may also be some of the earliest investment in a cannabis industry that does not yet exist in Tennessee.

Natural High

The two medical cannabis dispensaries open in Arkansas sold 72.78 pounds of cannabis in the first two weeks the products were available to patients there.

Cannabis sales began at Doctor's Orders in Hot Springs on May 10th. By May 24th, the dispensary had sold 29.96 pounds of medical marijuana through 2,694 transactions. Green Springs Medical opened in Hot Springs on May 12th. As of May 24th, the company sold 42.82 pounds of medical cannabis in 4,022 transactions.

The Arkansas Department of Finance & Adminstration tracks sales by weight and individual cannabis strains purchased. Marijuana prices at both stores are $15 per gram.