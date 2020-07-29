WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational from TPC at Southwind 

The golf is back on the green with social distancing measures in place for golf fans everywhere.





Originally scheduled for July 2nd-5th, in April it was announced that the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude invitational would be rescheduled for the week formerly occupied by the Summer Olympics, which have been postponed to 2021.



click to enlarge Facebook/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

“I know the Memphis community is looking forward to hosting another FedEx St. Jude Invitational event,” says Executive Director Darrell Smith. “We will continue to work with the PGA TOUR and the recommendations and regulations of leading public health authorities as we go forward to ensure the well-being for all.”





What ultimately manifested is an Invitational without spectators. However, the opportunities to explore Memphis and enjoy the sport are still in play, albeit a bit different. For instance, the PGA website offers a spectator guide so that golf enthusiasts can follow easily on the green. In addition to tournament information the website has an Explore Memphis link where virtual spectators can “Discover Memphis,” order barbecue for home delivery via The Pit @ Home, and a Kids Zone link with entertaining and educational opportunities for the younger spectators.





In addition to enjoying golf, there are some fun opportunities to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To participate in Birdies for St. Jude, sign up on the website birdiesforstjude.org, follow your favorite golfers, and donate for every birdie they card. Visitors can also find some fun items like shoes, putter covers, and bibs featuring St. Jude patient art in the Spectator Guide.



